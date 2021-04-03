Video | Jon Jones changes up his training style, tells fight fans to “be ready for something different in this next fight”

Despite struggling in his recent negotiations with the UFC, Jon Jones is still clearly focused on fighting Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title next.

The UFC’s longtime light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), vacated the promotions 205lbs title back in 2020, this in order to make a run at heavyweight.

It was originally believed that ‘Bones’ would square off against the winner of UFC 260’s heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

However, after ‘The Predator’ dethroned Miocic with a second round knockout last weekend, Jon Jones has made it clear he wants to be paid for the proposed Ngannou super-fight.

Jones requests for a massive payday have not exactly been well received by Dana White and company. In fact, ‘Bones’ and the UFC boss recently got so heated over the subject that it resulted in the MMA legend requesting his release.

With that said, Jon Jones appears to have cooled down for his latest social media post, leaving many fans wondering if the UFC was able to strike a deal for the proposed Ngannou super-fight.

Changing up the training style, be ready for something different in this next fight 🦏 #precamp pic.twitter.com/idJqj953Gq — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 3, 2021

“Changing up the training style, be ready for something different in this next fight! #precamp” – Jones wrote while teasing a future matchup with Ngannou.

Jon Jones has not stepped foot inside of the Octagon since his unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. The victory marked his 26th as a professional and tenth career title defense.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) extended his current win streak to five in a row with last weekend’s second round knockout of Stipe Miocic. Prior that title-earning victory, ‘The Predator’ was coming off of four first round finishes over opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Do you think Dana White and the UFC will be able to come to terms with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on a potential super-fight? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!