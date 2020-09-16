Colby Covington is not underestimating Tyron Woodley, says fight won’t “be a cakewalk”

Colby Covington knows he can’t underestimate Tyron Woodley ahead of their UFC Vegas 11 main event.

Entering the fight, Covington is a sizeable favorite. Many pundits also believe he will be able to beat Woodley with ease. Yet, “Chaos” isn’t so sure that will be the case.

“Yeah, definitely I can’t look at the odds, that’s not going to be reflective of what the fight is going to be like and how close the fight could be,” Colby Covington said to TSN. “If I look at the odds, it just looks like it’s going to be a cakewalk and I’m just going to walk through him. Realistically, that’s not what it’s going to be. Yhis is a heated rivalry, this is a genuine beef, this isn’t a manufactured beef. We want to rip each other heads off.

“I can’t look at the odds and saying he (Woodley) is past his time. He isn’t past his time, he is 38-years-old. Daniel Cormier is 41-years-old and just fought for a world title. Why aren’t people saying Daniel Cormier is past his time? Yeah, he got beat his past two fights by decision but no one has finished him,” Colby Covington continued. “I feel like if I go finish Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, I cement myself to get another title shot. Or a fight with Street Judas Masvidal.”

In the fight, Colby Covington knows he can’t just go in front of Tyron Woodley and throw volume punches. Chaos believes if he throws volume like he normally does, Woodley will be waiting for the counter right hand to knock him out.

Although Covington is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night, he knows it is a harder fight than most think.

