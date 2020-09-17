Gilbert Burns slams “pillow hands” Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns doesn’t think Colby Covington switching to orthodox will change his power.

For his entire career, Covington has been fighting as a southpaw. He has been known as a volume striker but wasn’t someone who was scoring one-punch knockouts. When Covington left ATT and started to train at MMA Masters, his coaches realized he is orthodox and believes that will help his power.

“He’s not a southpaw and we found that out,” MMA Masters striking coach Cesar Carneiro said to AgFight. “He is right-handed, and in wrestling he puts his right leg in front to knock it down. In training we saw that he never felt comfortable making the right, so he didn’t knock anyone out. But now it has changed and everyone will see it. Before, he took the right and dropped his hand, so he took another one.”

It immediately caught the news of the MMA world as they wondered how a fighter was fighting in the wrong stance. For Gilbert Burns, he isn’t so sure that the stance change will change anything.

Holy shit Colby is Orthodox 😱😱 🤣🤣 nothing changes! Still a pillow hands — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 16, 2020

Colby Covington is set to fight Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas 11. They have been heated rivals for quite some time, and “The Chosen One” has promised to KO Covington. Yet, many pundits and the odds suggest “Chaos” will win this fight but he knows it will be easier said than done.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is set to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in December. He was supposed to fight Usman at UFC 251 but he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the bout.

This is not the first time Burns has taken a shot at Covington and I doubt it will be the last.

