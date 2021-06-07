Pros react after Chad Johnson makes boxing debut against Brian Maxwell

Tonight’s Mayweather vs Paul event in Miami featured the boxing debut of former NFL star Chad Johnson who takes on BKFC veteran Brian Maxwell.

Johnson, who is 43-years-old and a six-time NFL pro bowler, had no professional experience in the sport of boxing ahead of tonight’s contest. Despite being a relative newcomer to the sweet science, the former Cincinnati Bengal was confident he would have a good showing this evening.

“Everything in life I’m good at outside of golf,” Chad Johnson said. “June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best.”

Meanwhile, Brian Maxwell had entered tonight’s ‘Mayweather vs Paul’ event having gone 2-3 in five career MMA fights and 0-3 under the BKFC banner. The 33-year-old was excited to get the chance to test ‘Ochocinco’ this evening.

“Man, I’m still in shock that they put my name in the hat for this fight. I don’t know how my name came about or who said what,” Maxwell said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I got the call and I had to take the opportunity… I knew nothing about it until I was on Instagram and there was a post about him fighting. I didn’t think anything of it and then boom, here we are.”

Tonight’s Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell exhibition bout proved to be a wild and highly entertaining affair. ‘Ochocinco’ actually got off to a really good start in the contest, stinging Maxwell on a couple of occasions. However, the former BKFC fighter was able to score a knockdown in the fourth and final round of the fight, which resulted in most analysts scoring the bout in his favor.

Check out how the pros reacted to Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell below:

We can’t keep letting this happen to our heroes! “They can’t keep getting away with this!!!”#MayweatherPaul — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 7, 2021

Lotta awkward flailing between Chad Johnson and the immortal Brian Maxwell, who lost his only pro fight. But Chad does have a good right jab and a decent left hook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

From the Cincinnati Bengals to @ShowtimeBoxing THE @OchoCinco will always entertain! #MayweatherPaul — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell:

OCHO VS SCIENCE! Salute brother! @ochocinco 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

Poor Chad Johnson got caught and dropped with a right in the 4th and final two-minute round. He was just out of gas. Showed some guts just to get up and stay up. But Brian Maxwell let his idol off the hook in the final 30 seconds. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2021

Safe to say Ocho Cinco looked a lot better than Nate Robinson #MayweatherPaul — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) June 7, 2021

What did you think of Chad Johnson’s performance against Brian Maxwell this evening in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!