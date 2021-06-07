Mayweather vs. Paul Results: Chad Johnson delivers in fight with Brian Maxwell (Highlights)

Tonight’s Mayweather vs Paul event in Miami features the boxing debut of former NFL star Chad Johnson who takes on BKFC veteran Brian Maxwell.

Johnson, who is 43-years-old and a six-time NFL pro bowler, has no professional experience in the sport of boxing. Despite being a relative newcomer to the sweet science, the former Cincinnati Bengal is confident he will have a good showing this evening.

“Everything in life I’m good at outside of golf,” Chad Johnson said. “June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best.”

Meanwhile, Brian Maxwell will enter tonight’s ‘Mayweather vs Paul’ event having gone 2-3 in five career MMA fights and 0-3 under the BKFC banner.

“Man, I’m still in shock that they put my name in the hat for this fight. I don’t know how my name came about or who said what,” Maxwell said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I got the call and I had to take the opportunity… I knew nothing about it until I was on Instagram and there was a post about him fighting. I didn’t think anything of it and then boom, here we are.”

Tonight’s Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell exhibition bout proved to be a wild and highly entertaining affair. ‘Ochocinco’ actually got off to a really good start in the contest, stinging Maxwell on a couple of occasions. However, the former BKFC fighter was able to score a knockdown in the fourth and final round of the fight, which resulted in most analysts scoring the bout in his favor.

Check out some of the fight photos and highlights below:

Nice little sweeping half-landing check hook from Ochocinco pic.twitter.com/A9k59l4d35 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 7, 2021

Brian Maxwell DROPPED Chad Johnson! pic.twitter.com/aYrpTh3fN6 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Paul is expected to go down around 10pm EST.

What did you think of Chad Johnson’s performance against Brian Maxwell this evening in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!