Mike Tyson was attacked outside of the Staples Center following bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson was nearly involved in a second fight on Saturday night, this after being attacked by a boxing fan outside of the Staples Center.

According to a report from TMZ.com, shortly following his controversial draw with Roy Jones Jr., Tyson was leaving the arena when he came across a group of fans looking for autographs.

“Iron Mike” decided to oblige the fans and proceeded to walk over to the group. Once there, an individual in the crowd began yelling at Tyson asking “why he wouldn’t let the guy fight him”.

Mike Tyson jokingly responded saying that things probably wouldn’t end well for the dude. That is when things apparently took a turn for the worse, as the fight fan proceeded to take a swing at the boxing legend.

According to TMZ’s report the man then reached into his waistband, as if attempting to pullout a weapon. Mike Tyson’s team immediately jumped in but could not takedown the perpetrator who fled the scene.

Apparently members from Tyson’s team remembered the guy from a previous signing.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that cops got a call about a possible battery involving Mike Tyson around 11 PM PT. However, when they arrived on scene all parties involved has left the premises.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. was reportedly a massive success, having banked an estimated 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

The heavyweight boxing legend, Tyson, has said that he plans on having more exhibition bouts in the near future. So far possible rematches with Buster Douglas and or Evander Holyfield have been floated as ideas for Mike’s next opponent.

