Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. slam fans saying it isn’t a real fight

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. don’t want to hear any talk that their fight isn’t real.

On November 28, Tyson and Jones Jr. will return to the ring in a highly-anticipated bout. However, in the lead-up, the commission has claimed the fight will be stopped if one of them is cut, leaving fans skeptical about how legit it is.

Mike Tyson says he is training for a real fight and coming to fight and hopes Roy Jones Jr. will follow suit.

“Listen, I don’t know what you are talking about, what’s not a real fight? You got Mike Tyson and Roy Jones,” Tyson said to reports including BJPENN.com during the virtual press conference. “I’m coming to fight, and I hope he’s coming to fight. That’s all you need to know.”

For Roy Jones Jr., he says it won’t be a fake fight as he is still taking on one of the most dangerous boxers of all-time.

“First of all, if you think you can go into the ring with Mike Tyson, the last guy that did an exhibition with Mike got dropped in the first round. If you don’t know that, there is something wrong with you,” Jones Jr. said. “Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks, oh, this is an exhibition? Twelve-ounce gloves, no headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on bruh, be for real.”

Mike Tyson will be fighting for the first time since 2005 where he ended his career on a two-fight losing streak.

Roy Jones Jr., meanwhile, has been a bit more active. He fought back in 2018 and is on a four-fight winning streak. The boxing legend holds notable wins over Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, and Otis Grant among others.

