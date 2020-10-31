UFC Vegas 12: ‘Hall vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-10 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 237 in May of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier. ‘The Spider’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event. His lone victory in that time came by decision against Derek Brunson.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (15-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event with Anderson Silva on a two-fight win streak. In his most previous effort in September of 2019, ‘Primetime‘ had scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Tonight’s co-headliner features a key featherweight battle between perennial division contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell.

Fili (21-7 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 12 looking to build on the momentum of his recent split-decision victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Touchy‘ has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sodiq Yusuff by decision.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (13-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Fili this evening. ‘Thug Nasty’ was most recently seen in action at UFC 249, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main card is a heavyweight contest between Maurice Greene and Greg Hardy.

Greene (9-4 MMA) recently snapped a two-fight losing skid by scoring a submission win over Gian Villante back in June. ‘The Crochet Boss‘ has gone 4-2 under the UFC banner thus far in his career, which includes a TKO victory over Junior Albini.

As for Greg Hardy (6-2 MMA), the former NFL star is coming off a win over Yorgan de Castro in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 249. Prior to that, ‘The Prince of War’ had suffered a unanimous decision setback to perennial division contender Alexander Volkov.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card on ESPN+ (7pm EST)

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall

Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros – Holland def. Ontiveros via Verbal Submission at 2:39 of Round 1

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises – Moises def. Green by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Vegas 12 Prelims on ESPN+ (4pm EST)

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez – Hernandez def. Gruetzemacher via KO (punches) at 1:46 of Round 1

Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez – Yanez def. Rodriguez via KO (head kick) at 2:46 of Round 1

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman – Strickland def. Marshman by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt – Witt def. Williams via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet – Jacoby def. Ledet via TKO at 2:38 of Round 1

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad – Johns def. Natividad via KO (uppercut) at 2:51 of Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020