Joanna Jedrzejczyk responds to her weight-cutting critics

The UFC Tampa madness is anything but over.

After the news of former UFC strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s problem to make weight in time for her bout against Michelle Waterson broke, multiple versions of the story followed in these past days.

The ex belt-holder informed the promotion’s officials with 10-day notice that she couldn’t cut as much weight to compete in the strawweight division and asked for a catch-weight. “Karate Hottie” and her team, though, refused Jedrzejczyk’s proposal and asked the UFC for a replacement opponent.

Following a few back-and-forths, it now appears that the Polish fighter is willing to try and make the limit of 116 pounds.

While Joanna seems to be in good spirits, she has not forgotten about the messages she received from her “weight-cutting critics”.

“There are always some troubles with the weight cut, there’s always some risk. I know people are smart and think it’s that easy to, ‘Hey, go run for 10 hours or don’t eat,’ but it’s not like this, you know? So people who are not important who don’t know a lot about it should just stay quiet and just wait until the end, the results.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said during UFC Fight Night 161 media scrum (transcript via MMA Mania).

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is coming off a loss to Valentina Shevchenko in her most recent effort, and has gone just 1-3 in her past four Octagon appearances overall. With that said, “JJ” is in desperate need of a win if she hopes to remain in title conversations.

