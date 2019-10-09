Report | Joanna Jedrzejczyk weight-cut woes put UFC Tampa main event in jeopardy

This weekend’s UFC Tampa card was supposed to be headlined by a strawweight showdown between top-ranked contenders Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. Regrettably, it sounds as though this fight could be done for.

According to Raphael Marinho of Brazilian publication Combate, Jedrzejczyk will not make the strawweight’s 116-pound limit for the fight. Waterson, in turn, has reportedly refused to accept a fight with Jedrzejczyk if she is unable to make the contracted weight.

Per Combate’s report, the UFC also attempted to push Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, who are scheduled to fight on the card, into the main event spot against Waterson. Waterson is said to have declined these opponents as well, seemingly sticking to her guns.

The promotion is now reportedly working on a bout between Jedrzejczyk and short-notice replacement Angela Hill. If this fight is made, Waterson could reportedly be moved to the upcoming UFC 244 card in New York City against a to-be-determined opponent.

As you can probably tell, this is a fluid situation that could unfold any number of ways. Stay tuned for BJPenn.com as further details on emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.