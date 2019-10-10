Colby Covington roasts LA Dodgers after Game 5 defeat

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington took some time away from poking at his fellow fighters to lay into the Los Angeles Dodgers last night.

Covington (15-1) is finally set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This comes after months of Colby building himself up to be the next big supervillain in the world of mixed martial arts, and it also comes after an impressive win over Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

While the fight with Kamaru Usman has incredibly high stakes, Colby Covington always knows how to bring things back down to earth by focusing his attention on other forms of pop culture – such as the ongoing MLB playoffs.

.@Dodgers #DoNothingDem Dave Roberts blows it again! Trips to the White House are reserved for CHAMPIONS. You won’t ever have to worry about accepting one junior. #BeatLA #WSHvsLAD #MAGA https://t.co/QvCeikdJXv — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 10, 2019

Colby’s open support of President Donald Trump has caused quite a few issues for him in the last few years, but in the same manner, it has opened several doors for the former interim champion.

The Dodgers lost a heartbreaker in the NLDS to the Washington Nationals last night, losing 7-3 to ensure their season once again comes to a somewhat premature end.

As we look ahead to the aforementioned welterweight title showdown in Vegas, though, it certainly seems as if Colby Covington has more pressure on his shoulders than ever before. The man known as ‘Chaos’ has the kind of character that always leads to fans wanting to see him getting beat, and while many don’t like his methods, the trash-talking side of his game has led to the bout with Usman finally getting over the finish line.

Regardless of whether he wins or loses against Kamaru, we can expect to see these sorts of tactics being utilised by the American Top Team star for many more years to come as he attempts to solidify his status as one of the best fighters in the world.