Joanna Jedrzejczyk still plans on making weight for UFC Tampa

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was reported earlier today to be having problems making weight, which could lead to the cancellation of her main event fight this Saturday against Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa.

But according to Jedrzejczyk herself, she still plans on making the weight.

The former strawweight queen posted an Instagram story and talked about her weight cut. Here’s what she said.

“The weigh-in is on Friday, keep it calm guys, all fine” – @joannamma just posted a message on her Insta story regarding her weight ahead of this weekend’s clash against Michelle Waterson #UFCTampa 📺 pic.twitter.com/L5KCwh5ZTJ — Niall McGrath (@niallmcgrath4) October 9, 2019

“Did I miss something? Did I miss the weigh-ins today or what? Cause the weigh-ins is on Friday, isn’t it?” Jedrzejczyk asked.

ESPN.com’s Ariel Helwani also added that Jedrzejczyk felt good at workouts this morning and still plans on doing everything she can to make the strawweight non-title limit of 116lbs.

I’m told Joanna Jędrzejczyk had a good workout this AM and does not want the fight to get canceled. After it was made clear Team Waterson was not interested in a catchweight, JJ has decided to do everything — within reason — to make 116. She‘ll be at open workout later today. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 9, 2019

Waterson was also asked today what she thought about Jedrzejczyk making the weight. Waterson said she and her team expected the former champ to struggle to make the strawweight limit after her last fight was at flyweight, but she still said she expected her to be professional and to make it. According to Waterson herself, she is still open to fighting Jedrzejczyk at a catchweight if she can’t make the strawweight limit.

It’s important both fighters make weight because the winner of this bout could very well be next in line to fight UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang next for the belt. But if the fight turns into a catchweight, the UFC would have ample reason to bypass the winner for the next title shot and likely give it to Tatiana Suarez instead.

