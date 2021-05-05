Diego Sanchez sends emotional message to Dana White: ‘You can’t meet with your boy?’

Diego Sanchez has seen his lengthy run in the UFC come to an abrupt and unceremonious end ahead of what was to be a bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this Saturday.

After being released from the promotion following a 16-year tenure, Sanchez began leaking some footage of and audio from his current coach, Joshua Fabia. Ultimately, the problematic nature of the entire scenario was seemingly too much for the UFC to continue having “The Nightmare” on the roster.

On Tuesday, Diego Sanchez sent an emotional message to UFC President Dana White.

“What’s up, Dana?” Diego Sanchez asked on Sirius XM’s MMA Today with RJ Clifford and Anthony Smith. “Man, I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. Oh, shit. I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that show do something for the company when it was $60 million in debt? Oh, oh, all those fight of the nights. All that TV time, Spike TV, Fox TV, ESPN, all of ’em. And you can’t meet with your boy?

“I’m there in Vegas training, I’m going to Vegas and training there. Weeks on weeks on weeks, I put 60 to 70 hours in the UFC P.I. just to try to get a meeting with you Dana. Just to try to meet you in crossing. But you won’t meet with me ’cause you don’t want to hear what I gotta say? You don’t want to talk to me? You don’t want to talk to my batsh*t crazy manager? Why? Cause he might bring some light – some awareness to what you’re hiding in the dark? I’m still open to meet with you Dana. Be a f*cking ma. Be a real f*cking boss.

“When I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I f*cking cried… I f*cking cried for this f*cking company,” Diego Sanchez continued. “I f*cking sacrificed more than you will ever know. And you can’t have 45 minutes to meet with [me]? But you’ll meet with Clay Guida and you’ll post that sh*t up. But… little ol’ brown boy from New Mexico who was supposed to be knocked the f*ck out on The Ultimate Fighter – that you have to switch the agenda and make me fight my own teammate, Josh Koscheck. You had to flip the f*cking narrative because I’m f*ckin’ it up. I’m in there and I’m winning fights I’m not supposed to win and I’ve done this my whole career. I was supposed to be chewed up, swallowed, and sh*t out a long f*cking time ago. And believe me, I f*cked up a lot of bets – there’s a lot of money. And everybody knows Dana’s got a betting problem. I saw they posted ‘he always wins on the blackjack table.’ The Palms had to ‘kick him out because he wins so much.’ Well, I know you ain’t winning on everything. And I know you got a gambling problem.”

At 30-13 overall (18-13 in UFC), the 39-year old Diego Sanchez leaves the UFC following a loss to Jake Matthews in September at UFC 253.