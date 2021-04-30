Dana White reacts after the UFC parts ways with former TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the news that the promotion has parted ways with MMA legend Diego Sanchez.

It was revealed overnight that Sanchez, who has been with the UFC for 16 years, has now left after what appeared to be a mutual agreement between the two parties. The move came despite Sanchez winning three of his last five fights with his final appearance being a decision loss to Jake Matthews last September.

We all know White is pretty close to the original Ultimate Fighter contestants, and based on his statement, he’s still got a solid relationship with Diego.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego and I like him very much and I hope he is OK,” White said. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.”

While some fans agree with White’s sentiments, others are hoping that the UFC will set Sanchez up with some kind of retirement plan courtesy of his loyalty to the promotion over the years.

Sanchez has always been someone the UFC can rely on and while the relationship has been strained at times if only because of Diego’s unpredictability, there’s still a great deal to be said for his longevity.

One of the reasons for his release, it seems, comes after the release of footage that suggests Joshua Fabia, his coach, believed that the organization was attempting to slight Sanchez with its coverage.

What is your favourite memory of Diego Sanchez during his time with the UFC? Do you think he will continue to fight elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!