“Of course” Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov thinks he’s best welterweight in the world

Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov believes he’s the clear-cut best 170-pounder in the world.

Amosov is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Logan Storley to successfully retain the Bellator gold. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman was building a reputation as the best welterweight in the world by a large margin, but after he was knocked out by Leon Edwards back in August 2022, the gap has been closing for some fans and experts.

Yaroslav Amosov spoke to reporters following his Bellator 291 win over Storley. When asked whether or not he believes he’s the best welterweight in all of MMA, Amosov made his answer clear (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Of course (I’m the best in the world),” Amosov said after he dominated Logan Storley at Bellator 291 in Dublin. “I am here. If a UFC champion wants to fight, come to Bellator. Scott Coker will give the contract, and we’ll make the fight.”

Amosov is enjoying great success inside the cage, but his heart remains near and dear to his home country of Ukraine. The Eastern Europe country remains in a deadly fight against the Russian invasion. Amosov discussed representing his country.

“I feel very good because I waited for this for a long time,” Amosov said. “I train hard training, and I feel a lot of motivation and responsibility. I’ll relax after the fight, and I’m happy because I think I gave my country a good day. It’s the first time I’ve had big support in the cage. In America, I’ve had support, but not like today – many Ukrainian flags, many Ukrainian people.

“Thank you for my country. Thank you for my army and the fans. It was for my country. Today, I think it is a very good day for my country to hold two gold belts.”

