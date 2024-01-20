Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement in rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City: “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason”

By Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Yair Rodriguez wants to make a statement in his upcoming rematch against Brian Ortega.

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

On February 24 at UFC Mexico City, Yair Rodriguez will collide with Brian Ortega for the second time. The two men first met back in summer 2022, and on that occasion, Rodriguez was the man who had his hand raised. He did so after Ortega sustained a shoulder injury during a grappling exchange.

RELATED: Brian Ortega issues statement following loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC Long Island: “Sorry to keep you guys waiting just been a rough couple of days”

Ever since then, there’s been a big “what if” surrounding the two featherweight stars. Essentially, we all wanted to see what would happen if they had another crack at one another – and we’ll get the chance to see how it plays out next month.

In the eyes of Yair Rodriguez, though, a rematch was never really on his mind.

Rodriguez looks back at Ortega’s injury

“Not really [when asked if a rematch was on his mind],” Rodriguez told Middle Easy. “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason. It’s OK. Everybody can think whatever they want about what happened there. If Brian wants to accept it or not, that’s not my problem. This is a completely different fight in a whole different environment and it will be great. Mexico is going to be a super tough fight, so it’s going to be interesting.”

“I haven’t even thought about if he’s fully healthy or not,” Rodriguez said. “That’s not my problem. My only problem is preparing myself for the best version of Brian Ortega, and that’s what’s on my mind – just being ready myself and presenting the best version of myself so we can give the people what they want … a war.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you believe will get the win in the rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

UFC CEO Dana White shuts down rumors of a potential Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024
Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Dricus du Plessis rushes Sean Strickland at UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

The UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were wild.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan dismisses idea Israel Adesanya underestimated Sean Strickland in title loss: "He's just that good"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Sean Strickland is just that good ahead of his first middleweight title defense.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after “irrelevant” Israel Adesanya picks him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after ‘irrelevant’ Israel Adesanya picked him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Turki Alalshikh reveals conversation with UFC about having Conor McGregor fight in Saudi Arabia: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

Saudi Arabia advisor Turki Alalshikh would love to bring Conor McGregor and the UFC to his country.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis admits UFC 297 weight cut was not easy: "I made the weight five minutes before"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024
Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer always knew the UFC would be one of "the biggest things in sports worldwide"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024

Bruce Buffer has seen it all throughout his time in the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blames ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating bad blood with Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Sean Strickland is blaming ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating the bad blood between himself and Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297, Malcolm Gordon, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

UFC 297 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland sends a message to “awesome” Canadian fans at the UFC 297 presser: “I care about you guys having freedom of speech”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

Sean Strickland sent a passionate message to the Canadian fans in attendance during the UFC 297 press conference.