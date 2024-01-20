Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement in rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City: “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason”
UFC star Yair Rodriguez wants to make a statement in his upcoming rematch against Brian Ortega.
On February 24 at UFC Mexico City, Yair Rodriguez will collide with Brian Ortega for the second time. The two men first met back in summer 2022, and on that occasion, Rodriguez was the man who had his hand raised. He did so after Ortega sustained a shoulder injury during a grappling exchange.
Ever since then, there’s been a big “what if” surrounding the two featherweight stars. Essentially, we all wanted to see what would happen if they had another crack at one another – and we’ll get the chance to see how it plays out next month.
In the eyes of Yair Rodriguez, though, a rematch was never really on his mind.
Rodriguez looks back at Ortega’s injury
“Not really [when asked if a rematch was on his mind],” Rodriguez told Middle Easy. “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason. It’s OK. Everybody can think whatever they want about what happened there. If Brian wants to accept it or not, that’s not my problem. This is a completely different fight in a whole different environment and it will be great. Mexico is going to be a super tough fight, so it’s going to be interesting.”
“I haven’t even thought about if he’s fully healthy or not,” Rodriguez said. “That’s not my problem. My only problem is preparing myself for the best version of Brian Ortega, and that’s what’s on my mind – just being ready myself and presenting the best version of myself so we can give the people what they want … a war.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Who do you believe will get the win in the rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Brian Ortega UFC Yair Rodriguez