Dricus du Plessis issues warning to Sean Strickland after ‘fight to the death’ comments: “Your wish has been granted my friend”
UFC star Dricus du Plessis has issued a clear warning to Sean Strickland ahead of their showdown at UFC 297.
Tonight in Toronto, Dricus du Plessis will challenge Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship. It will serve as his first crack at a UFC belt as he attempts to become South Africa’s first ever champion in the promotion.
For many, this is a pretty close fight, with very few fans and media members having a clear and obvious favorite. Even with that being the case, though, du Plessis appears to be as confident as he’s ever been ahead of fight night.
Following the ceremonial weigh-ins, DDP sent a message to Strickland as they prepare to enter the Octagon.
🗣️ Dricus Du Plessis: "Be careful what you wish for." 😳#UFC297
du Plessis issues a warning to Strickland
“I ain’t got no predictions, but like they say, be careful what you wish for. He asked for death – your wish has been granted, my friend.”
If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Dricus du Plessis isn’t afraid of a war. Sean Strickland will go in there and put on a show, and we anticipate that the challenger will do exactly the same thing. The big question, of course, is how Dricus will fare if the championship rounds are required.
Some have questioned his cardio before, and perhaps understandably so, but his style is so unorthodox. For Sean, he’ll be hoping that he can maintain the kind of pressure that helped him win the belt from Israel Adesanya last year.
Who do you believe is the favorite heading into this contest: Sean Strickland or Dricus du Plessis? Will this bout go the distance and if it doesn’t, how do you picture the finish happening? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
