Dricus du Plessis issues warning to Sean Strickland after ‘fight to the death’ comments: “Your wish has been granted my friend”

du Plessis issues a warning to Strickland

“I ain’t got no predictions, but like they say, be careful what you wish for. He asked for death – your wish has been granted, my friend.”

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Dricus du Plessis isn’t afraid of a war. Sean Strickland will go in there and put on a show, and we anticipate that the challenger will do exactly the same thing. The big question, of course, is how Dricus will fare if the championship rounds are required.

Some have questioned his cardio before, and perhaps understandably so, but his style is so unorthodox. For Sean, he’ll be hoping that he can maintain the kind of pressure that helped him win the belt from Israel Adesanya last year.

