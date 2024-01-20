UFC CEO Dana White shuts down rumors of a potential Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed rumors of a possible showdown between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

Right now, Tom Aspinall has no choice but to sit and wait. While he may be the interim heavyweight champion, he can’t challenge for the undisputed title until the UFC rebooks Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. Then, he’ll likely get the chance to take on the winner of that contest to unify the straps.

There’s always the possibility of him defending the interim belt, but it’s clear to see that Tom is hungry to battle Jon Jones. He’s made it clear in the media, and he’s likely made it clear to the UFC brass.

Another rumor that’s been floated is the idea of Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight king, moving up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the first-ever three-weight UFC champion. After hearing about this idea in a recent interview, Dana White quickly shut it down.

White shuts down Aspinall vs Pereira

“He’s [Aspinall] ready to fight anybody right now. He doesn’t care. He’ll fight anybody. He’ll fight Jon, he’ll fight Stipe, he’ll fight somebody else. You know, in the heavyweight division, he doesn’t care. So, we’ll get him figured out too.”

White was then asked specifically about the possibility of Pereira making the move up to heavyweight to take on the Englishman.

“I’m not into that stuff. He just got there. You know, defend the belt, do some stuff. Both of those guys, you know, got some work to do before they start thinking about moving up weights and fighting each other.”

Do you agree with Dana White’s logic? Who do you believe would win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

