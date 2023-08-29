Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137 with Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, and Kurt Holobaugh

The 137th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Paris this Saturday.

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir (1:48). Next UFC lightweight Thiago Moises (14:35) comes on. Closing out the program is TUF 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh (25:47).

Volkan Oezdemir opens up the show to preview his UFC Paris fight against Bogdan Guskov. Volkan talks about the layoff and now training and living in Sweden full-time. Oezdemir talks about how familiar he is with his short-notice replacement opponent and what the game plan looks like. He then talks about the light heavyweight division and what a win does for him. Volkan then chats about what is next for him as he still can’t fight in the States.

Thiago Moises then comes on to preview his UFC Paris fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. Thiago talks about the time off and why it took so long for him to get his next fight. He then chats about how familiar he is with the Frenchman and having to go to Paris to fight the local fighter. Thiago talks about training at ATT and what a win over Saint-Denis does for him. He then talks about who he wants in his next fight at UFC Sao Paulo in Brazil, and Islam Makhachev still being the UFC lightweight champ.

Kurt Holobaugh closes out the program by recapping his UFC 292 win over Austin Hubbard to become the TUF 31 winner and his long road back to the UFC. He then chats about the show itself and the time in the house and how he was portrayed on the show. Kurt then talks about when and who he wants to fight next.

