Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137 with Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, and Kurt Holobaugh

By Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

The 137th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Paris this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137, UFC Paris

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir (1:48). Next UFC lightweight Thiago Moises (14:35) comes on. Closing out the program is TUF 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh (25:47).

Volkan Oezdemir opens up the show to preview his UFC Paris fight against Bogdan Guskov. Volkan talks about the layoff and now training and living in Sweden full-time. Oezdemir talks about how familiar he is with his short-notice replacement opponent and what the game plan looks like. He then talks about the light heavyweight division and what a win does for him. Volkan then chats about what is next for him as he still can’t fight in the States.

Thiago Moises then comes on to preview his UFC Paris fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. Thiago talks about the time off and why it took so long for him to get his next fight. He then chats about how familiar he is with the Frenchman and having to go to Paris to fight the local fighter. Thiago talks about training at ATT and what a win over Saint-Denis does for him. He then talks about who he wants in his next fight at UFC Sao Paulo in Brazil, and Islam Makhachev still being the UFC lightweight champ.

Kurt Holobaugh closes out the program by recapping his UFC 292 win over Austin Hubbard to become the TUF 31 winner and his long road back to the UFC. He then chats about the show itself and the time in the house and how he was portrayed on the show. Kurt then talks about when and who he wants to fight next.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA Podcasts Radio Thiago Moises UFC Volkan Oezdemir

Related

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson says it's easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023
Paul Felder, Fight Island
Paul Felder

Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder has admitted that The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has made him want to return.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
UFC

Four more fighters removed from the UFC’s active roster

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Four more fighters have been removed from the UFC’s roster, including the legendary Korean Zombie.

BJ Penn
UFC

BJ Penn believes if he didn't run for Governor he still would've continued to fight: "The Governor run pulled me out"

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

BJ Penn knows firsthand how hard it is for fighters to walk away from the sport.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

What's next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023
Germaine-de-Randamie
UFC

Germaine de Randamie planning to end three-year hiatus this fall: "There is a fire burning"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is eyeing a return.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya excited to expose 'gym hero' Sean Strickland: "Knock him out with my painted nails"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is looking forward to fighting Sean Strickland.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Former opponent offers Dustin Poirier late 2023 rematch: "I'm up one!"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has received a callout from Michael Johnson.

UFC Paris
UFC Paris

UFC Paris down to 10 bouts after two fight cancellations

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

UFC Paris is now down to a total of 10 fights.