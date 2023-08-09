Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s confidence grows, previews “Wondergirl’s” match with Xiong Jing Nan
The 19-year-old prodigy impressed in her 118-pound catchweight kickboxing contest against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.
“Supergirl” found success with her boxing combinations in the first two rounds, keeping her Spanish counterpart on the defensive.
Fernandez managed to rally in the third and final frame, but she was too far behind on the scorecards to clinch the victory. In fact, the three ringside judges leaned heavily on Jaroonsak’s quality of work in the earlier rounds to give her the unanimous decision nod.
In her post-fight interview, the former strawweight heroine exuded a sense of contentment and fulfillment, achieving optimal performance by competing in the lower weight class.
“I’m now more confident in my technique, power, and performance,” she said.
With that new confidence, Jaroonsak hopes to build toward a shot at Janet Todd’s ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.
“Supergirl” predicts her sister will beat Xiong Jing Nan
The next time fans will see Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak could be at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.
That evening, her sister, Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, will participate in the first-ever special rules striking contest.
“Wondergirl” will face ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan in the innovative match.
The rules are quite simple. Both athletes will wear 4-ounce MMA gloves and go toe-to-toe for three 3-minute rounds. They will only be allowed to throw punches, and the fight will be scored using a 10-point must system.
Although Xiong is a former member of the Chinese National Boxing Team, “Supergirl” is confident in her sibling’s abilities.
“I think Xiong Jing Nan is a very good boxer,” Jaroonsak said. “But I’m gonna predict that my sister is gonna win for sure because I believe she can do it.”
