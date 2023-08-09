Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s confidence grows, previews “Wondergirl’s” match with Xiong Jing Nan

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023
Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is ready to make a run at the gold in ONE Championship’s atomweight kickboxing division.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

The 19-year-old prodigy impressed in her 118-pound catchweight kickboxing contest against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.

“Supergirl” found success with her boxing combinations in the first two rounds, keeping her Spanish counterpart on the defensive.

Fernandez managed to rally in the third and final frame, but she was too far behind on the scorecards to clinch the victory. In fact, the three ringside judges leaned heavily on Jaroonsak’s quality of work in the earlier rounds to give her the unanimous decision nod.

In her post-fight interview, the former strawweight heroine exuded a sense of contentment and fulfillment, achieving optimal performance by competing in the lower weight class.

“I’m now more confident in my technique, power, and performance,” she said.

With that new confidence, Jaroonsak hopes to build toward a shot at Janet Todd’s ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

“Supergirl” predicts her sister will beat Xiong Jing Nan

The next time fans will see Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak could be at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

That evening, her sister, Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, will participate in the first-ever special rules striking contest.

“Wondergirl” will face ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan in the innovative match.

The rules are quite simple. Both athletes will wear 4-ounce MMA gloves and go toe-to-toe for three 3-minute rounds. They will only be allowed to throw punches, and the fight will be scored using a 10-point must system.

Although Xiong is a former member of the Chinese National Boxing Team, “Supergirl” is confident in her sibling’s abilities.

“I think Xiong Jing Nan is a very good boxer,” Jaroonsak said. “But I’m gonna predict that my sister is gonna win for sure because I believe she can do it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan

Related

"Reug Reug" knew he'd beat "Buchecha," wants world title fight with Anatoly Malykhin

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci praises Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 13: "He's a warrior"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci lived up to his words this past Friday.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker wants trilogy bout with Fabricio Andrade: "I’m here to retrieve what’s mine"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023

John Lineker’s eyes are locked on the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title he used to own.

Rodtang and Superlek
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang to defend Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2023

Combat sports fans across the globe have a reason to rejoice, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon is booked for a dream match.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chatri Sityodtong reveals other States have reached out to host ONE Championship after "record-breaking" event in Denver

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admits he was surprised with the reception the promotion got for their United States debut.

Stamp Fairtex and Supergirl Jaroonsak

After war with Stamp Fairtex, "Supergirl" Jaroonsak has newfound confidence

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2023
Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian
Jarred Brooks

How to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in the United States and Canada

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 4, 2023

ONE Championship is ready to kick this month off with ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, headlined by a pair of World Title fights

Angela Lee, ONE Championship
Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong reveals Angela Lee will make a "big statement" in September regarding her fighting future

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says Angela Lee will be providing an update on her career soon.

Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci determined to submit Jarred Brooks: "I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 4, 2023

This Friday, August 4, fans worldwide will witness a showdown between two exceptional competitors from different sports.

Jarred Brooks
Mikey Musumeci

Jarred Brooks fires warning shot at Mikey Musumeci: "I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 3, 2023

Two worlds will collide for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title this Friday, August 4.