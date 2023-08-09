Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s confidence grows, previews “Wondergirl’s” match with Xiong Jing Nan

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is ready to make a run at the gold in ONE Championship’s atomweight kickboxing division.

The 19-year-old prodigy impressed in her 118-pound catchweight kickboxing contest against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.

“Supergirl” found success with her boxing combinations in the first two rounds, keeping her Spanish counterpart on the defensive.

Fernandez managed to rally in the third and final frame, but she was too far behind on the scorecards to clinch the victory. In fact, the three ringside judges leaned heavily on Jaroonsak’s quality of work in the earlier rounds to give her the unanimous decision nod.

In her post-fight interview, the former strawweight heroine exuded a sense of contentment and fulfillment, achieving optimal performance by competing in the lower weight class.

“I’m now more confident in my technique, power, and performance,” she said.

With that new confidence, Jaroonsak hopes to build toward a shot at Janet Todd’s ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.