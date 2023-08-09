Chingiz Allazov Dedicates ONE Fight Night 13 Victory To Late Grandfather

It took 10 years, but ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov finally bested his old rival Marat Grigorian.

“Chinga” retained his gold by unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this past Friday, August 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The performance wasn’t just important to Allazov as a competitor, though.

The Belarusian had longed for the opportunity to avenge his defeat to Grigorian for his late grandfather. With his win now etched into the record books, Allazov commented on what’s next for him.

“You know, this was a hard fight. This was for my legacy. It was one of the best moments,” Allazov said.

“There’s no other fight. Only to beat Marat Grigorian – that was what’s important in my life and my career, for my legacy. My grandfather, he died. I said, ‘One more [win], grandfather. I [will] bring [the win] to you.’ Thank you very much.”