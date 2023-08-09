Chingiz Allazov Dedicates ONE Fight Night 13 Victory To Late Grandfather
“Chinga” retained his gold by unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this past Friday, August 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
The performance wasn’t just important to Allazov as a competitor, though.
The Belarusian had longed for the opportunity to avenge his defeat to Grigorian for his late grandfather. With his win now etched into the record books, Allazov commented on what’s next for him.
“You know, this was a hard fight. This was for my legacy. It was one of the best moments,” Allazov said.
“There’s no other fight. Only to beat Marat Grigorian – that was what’s important in my life and my career, for my legacy. My grandfather, he died. I said, ‘One more [win], grandfather. I [will] bring [the win] to you.’ Thank you very much.”
Could Chingiz Allazov Meet Tawanchai Next?
Earlier in the night, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai made a stunning arrival in ONE Championship‘s kickboxing division.
He defeated former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Davit Kiria, delivering a brutal left kick that broke the veteran’s arm in the third round.
After both Tawanchai and Allazov won their respective bouts, fans began calling for them to face off in a battle of ONE’s featherweight striking kings. However, “Chinga” pumped the brakes on that thought.
“Tawanchai is one of the best strikers in the world,” Allazov said. “He’s the best Muay Thai fighter. In kickboxing, he’s not the best. But he’s a really talented fighter. I have only respect for him. I don’t know if we will fight or not.”
For now, Allazov will go home, rest, and talk with his family and coach, Andrei Gridin, before deciding on his next move.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chingiz Allazov ONE Championship