Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

By Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler is still planned to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month

Michael Chandler has been waiting patiently. Following The Ultimate Fighter, many were waiting on an announcement from the UFC regarding Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor. Up to this point, nothing has been confirmed, and some have even suggested – including McGregor himself – that the promotion has moved on from that idea.

It all depends on who you ask, in a lot of ways. When Dana White was questioned on the matter during a recent scrum, he had the following to say.

McGregor vs Chandler is on?

Of course, whether or not the Irishman is ready to fight isn’t the issue. There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the fact that he is not currently in the USADA testing pool, which he’s required to be in for six months prior to competing. However, there’s always a chance that the UFC will offer him some kind of exemption.

Michael Chandler, though, has been left in limbo throughout this entire process. He’s in the twilight of his career and he’ll be the first to acknowledge that, and he likely wants nothing more than to pull the trigger on this match-up and finally get in there with McGregor. It doesn’t matter what weight class, because for him, this is the biggest payday he’ll receive by a country mile.

Whether it’s at the end of the year or in 2024, it certainly seems as if the American is in this for the long haul.

Do you believe we will see Conor McGregor take on Michael Chandler in the middle of the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this evolving situation, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

