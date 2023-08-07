After war with Stamp Fairtex, “Supergirl” Jaroonsak has newfound confidence
At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, the 19-year-old Thai star faced Lara Fernandez. Their 118-pound catchweight kickboxing contest aired live in U.S. primetime.
“Supergirl” won her first two bouts in ONE Championship against Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva under Muay Thai rules. But even though she claimed victory in those matches, the teen felt like she didn’t truly showcase her skills.
The Thai would suffer her first defeat in the promotion this past January, a split-decision loss to Stamp Fairtex. But pushing the former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion to her limit elevated “Supergirl’s” morale.
“After my first and second fights, I still didn’t have confidence because it was such a huge stage, honestly, and I was not happy with my work then,” she said.
“But the most recent fight between Stamp and me, I grew more confident, even though I lost, because I got to fight with someone with that much more experience! And I did well in that fight, too. So, I’m much more confident.”
“Supergirl” wants kickboxing gold
Now, “Supergirl” is dedicating herself to kickboxing and has her eyes locked on the gold. She looked to take a step closer to a title shot at ONE Fight Night 13.
Originally, she was scheduled to face Cristina Morales at the show. However, the Spanish athlete was not medically cleared to compete.
Instead, the teen faced Morales’ compatriot Lara Fernandez, who previously claimed an ISKA Kickboxing World Title.
“Supergirl” knew it would be a difficult challenge, but her confidence was at an all-time high.
“No doubt, winning the championship is the ultimate goal in kickboxing,” she said. “Now that I’ve fought with Stamp, I think I’m ready to fight [ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion] Janet [Todd].”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:MMA News ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex