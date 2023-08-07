After war with Stamp Fairtex, “Supergirl” Jaroonsak has newfound confidence

The combat sports world has been captivated by the rise of Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak. And this Friday, they got to see her shine once again.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, the 19-year-old Thai star faced Lara Fernandez. Their 118-pound catchweight kickboxing contest aired live in U.S. primetime.

“Supergirl” won her first two bouts in ONE Championship against Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva under Muay Thai rules. But even though she claimed victory in those matches, the teen felt like she didn’t truly showcase her skills.

The Thai would suffer her first defeat in the promotion this past January, a split-decision loss to Stamp Fairtex. But pushing the former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion to her limit elevated “Supergirl’s” morale.

“After my first and second fights, I still didn’t have confidence because it was such a huge stage, honestly, and I was not happy with my work then,” she said.

“But the most recent fight between Stamp and me, I grew more confident, even though I lost, because I got to fight with someone with that much more experience! And I did well in that fight, too. So, I’m much more confident.”