Curtis Blaydes Sergey Pavlovich UFC Vegas 71

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes.

Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The 30-year-old Russian standout has won all five of his most recent bouts by KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tom Aspinall via TKO in July of last year. ‘Razor’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.

UFC Vegas 71 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva.

Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus Du Plessis in his most recent outing at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, the Hawaiian was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘Blindado’ is coming off a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5) –

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186) –

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5) –

Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (126) –

Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171) –

UFC Vegas 71 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5) –

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136) –

Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145) –

Mohammad Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252) – Usman def. Tafa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (147) – Gomis def. Marshall by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136) – Hiestand def. Batgerel via TKO at 4:21 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

