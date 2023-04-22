UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes.
Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The 30-year-old Russian standout has won all five of his most recent bouts by KO / TKO.
Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tom Aspinall via TKO in July of last year. ‘Razor’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.
UFC Vegas 71 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva.
Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus Du Plessis in his most recent outing at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, the Hawaiian was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov.
Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘Blindado’ is coming off a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his most recent Octagon appearance.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 71 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5) –
Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186) –
Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5) –
Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (126) –
Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171) –
UFC Vegas 71 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5) –
Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136) –
Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145) –
Mohammad Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252) – Usman def. Tafa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (147) – Gomis def. Marshall by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136) – Hiestand def. Batgerel via TKO at 4:21 of Round 3
BRADY HIESTAND PULLS OUT THE LATE VICTORY!!
Huge 3rd Round finish for @BradyHiestand1 to kick off #UFCVegas71 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jy4LlD78Jo
— UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2023
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM