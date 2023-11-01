Ahmed Mujtaba relishes underdog role at ONE Fight Night 16: “I don’t care if he’s 9-0 or 90-0”

Ahmed Mujtaba treats his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3 as just another day in the office.

On that card, he faces #4-ranked lightweight MMA contender Halil Amir. This matchup airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Many pundits and odds-makers are quick to dub the Pakistani as the underdog against Amir, who totes an unblemished 9-0 record.

However, for Mujtaba, the label comes from those who crunch the numbers and analyze the stats.

“I feel good being the underdog. It’s nothing bad. I don’t care for these things. Maybe some fighters feel a bit of pressure, but for me, it’s normal,” he said.

Mujtaba understands the challenge that lies ahead, but it’s this very adversity that motivates him to push his limits and strive for greatness.

“As I’ve said before, I just want to go and show my skills, show my expertise, and show that I am a good martial artist. That’s my main goal,” he said.