Just Scrap Radio Ep. 144 with Vinc Pichel and Modestas Bukauskas

The 144th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Sao Paulo.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Vinc Pichel (1:17). Closing out the program is UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (14:11).

Vinc Pichel opens up the show to preview his UFC Sao Paulo fight against Ismael Bonfim. Vinc talks about his layoff, the injury that kept him off and when he was able to return. The 40-year-old then chats about having to go down to Brazil to fight a Brazilian and what he thinks the crowd atmosphere will be like. He then talks about training at Factory X and how he sees this fight playing out. He then talks about what a win does for him and how much longer he expects to continue fighting.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the program to preview his UFC Sao Paulo fight against Vitor Petrino. Modestas talks about fighting for the third time this year and all three fights being in enemy territory. He talks about going down to Brazil and how he expects the crowd to be. He then talks about Petrino and the style matchup between the two and how he sees it playing out. Bukauskas then talks about what his goals are for next year.

