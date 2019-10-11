The Fighter’s Voice // VIDEO: “Felony” Charles Bennett puts in work in the gym





Fan favorite MMA star “Felony” Charles Bennett has been hard at work in the gym lately. He’s been accompanied in the gym by a host of up-and-coming fighters from all over the United States.

Catch up with Bennett and his peers in the latest instalment of BJPENN.com’s new Fighters Voice video series. In this episode, Bennett gives us a window into a routine training sessions and introduces some of his stablemates.

Charles Bennett has been fighting professionally since 1999. Over the course of his epic career, he’s fought more than 70 times, battling top-flight foes in promotions all over the world. He’s shared the cage with stars like Tatsuya Kawajiri, Urijah Faber, Jeff Curran, Takanori Gomi, Duane Ludwig, Rich Clementi and lots more.

Find Bennett Instagram at @felony35two. Follow the training partners he introduces in this video at @codydurden, @b_kongo, and @dangermma.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/11/2019.