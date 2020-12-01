Video | Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov score nasty submission win in 7th pro fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was showing flashes of his current dominance long before he made it to the sport’s biggest stage.

This week, Khabib shared footage from his seventh pro fight to his official Facebook page, and it’s proof that he’s always been an absolutely lethal grappler—even in the early phases of his illustrious MMA career.

The win occured under the M-1 banner in November, 2009, and saw Khabib pick up a violent armbar finish over the outmatched Shakhbulat Shamkhalaev. See it below:

Always Looking For The Submission… Back In 2009!Fight #7 After Just 14 Months After Turning Pro 😎 Posted by Khabib "the Eagle" Nurmagomedov on Monday, November 30, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in the main event of UFC 254 in late October, when he defeated Justin Gaethje, who was widely considered his toughest foe ever, via second-round submission.

After choking Gaethje out, Khabib shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from MMA. In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, the undefeated Russian explained that he’d promised his mother his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap as the reason.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Khabib said.

“I promised [my mother], it’s going to be my last fight,” he added. “It was my last fight here. Tuesday, you guys have to put me No. 1 pound-for-pound because I deserve this.”

“Today’s my last fight in the UFC.”

Since then, however, UFC President Dana White has insisted that Khabib is likely to fight again in an effort to push his record from 29-0 to 30-0.

Whatever the case, Khabib has one of the best records in MMA history, if not the best outright. Highlights of his flawless record include triumphs over high-level talents in Gleison Tibau, Thiago Tavares, Abel Trujillo, Pat Healy, Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.

What do you think of this impressive early win from Khabib Nurmagomedov?