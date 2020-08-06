VIDEO | Paulo Costa shares bizzare promo for Israel Adesanya title fight

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has shared a truly bizarre promo video for his upcoming title fight with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

While most pre-fight promos feature footage of knockouts and trash talk set to soundtracks of heavy metal or dramatic orchestral music, this one features a sultry saxophone soundtrack and footage of… well… we’ll just let you watch it.

See it below:

Cmon motherfuckers pic.twitter.com/iFwY1aNAqY — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 5, 2020

Costa and Adesanya, both undefeated as professionals, will collide in the main event of UFC 253 on September 19.

Ahead of the fight, Eric Albarracin, who coaches Costa, touted the matchup as the best middleweight title fight in UFC history.

“Paulo Costa vs Adesanya will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history. These two hate each other, they are at each other’s throats,” Albarracin told BJPENN.com. “When we went to UFC 243, Adesanya called him Ricky Martin, and he does look like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson. Adesanya will not step out of the cage there, Costa will erase him.”

The matchup will have plenty of extra heat, as Costa and Adesanya have exchanged tons of pre-fight trash talk—although Costa’s latest promo is admitedly a bit of a curve ball.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Costa assured that his beef with Adesanya is legitimate, and that there will be no handshakes once the fight is done.

“Even after I knock him out, I will not shake his hand,” Costa said. “It will be wild. It will be savage. … I believe in the second round (I will knock him out) because he will run a lot in the first round.

“I will not be staying and waiting for him,” Costa added. “I know he can run a lot, and that’s what he wants to do, what he usually does. I won’t wait like Romero did. I will hunt him inside the cage and close the distance and land my shots to his body and his face. … Don’t go so fast like Whittaker and don’t go slow like Romero. Make a balance. I think I am very different from both guys because I can pressure him every minute for the 25 minutes.”

What do you think of this bizarre promo from Paulo Costa?