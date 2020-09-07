Video | Paulo Costa chases down, beats up Israel Adesanya impersonator

Paulo Costa has brought in a tall, rangy Muay Thai specialist to help him prepare for his upcoming fight with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

While this will no doubt be a fruitful move in terms of preparation for the fight, which headlines the UFC 253 card on September 26, it’s also provided an opportunity for a bit of fun in the gym.

Costa recently shared an entertaining skit to his official YouTube channel. In this video, he chases down and beats up his sparring partner, who impersonates Adesanya down to the smallest details like his flamboyant walkouts and pink hair.

See it below:

Paulo Costa has made no secret of the fact that he believes Israel Adesanya will be on his back foot when they fight at UFC 253.

“I really think he has good skills,” Costa recently told ESPN. “His best skill is running away – avoid the fight. He’s very good at that – very good when he wants to do that. I tried to ask him why he just stood when he faced [Yoel] Romero. The only thing more disturbing than his hair was his fight against Romero.”

Adesanya, of course, has not been afraid to fire back at Costa.

“He’s dumb,” Adesanya told ESPN of Costa. “He’s dumb and he walks forward and he throws shots. That’s what makes it really exciting, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to this big, inflated ignoramus, running up on me, trying to throw shots as I keep moving and sticking him.

“Like I said, he’s dumb,” Adesanya said, doubling down on his critiques of Costa. “But that’s what makes him dangerous, as well, because he’s not scared to walk forward and just throw, and he’s strong. But the same thing happens when they step in the cage with me. When they see me, they feel me. They say, ‘Oh my God – he’s a lot stronger than I thought. Oh my God – he’s a lot bigger than I thought.’”

Who do you think will come out on top when Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa collide at UFC 253?