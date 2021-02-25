Video | Get to know PFL’s Ray Sefo

Ray Sefo is both a legend of the kickboxing ring, and a key executive at The Professional Fighters League (PFL).

In a new special posted to the PFL YouTube channel, Sefo opens up on his work with the League, and how his experience as a fighter has equipped him for the job. See it at the top of this post.

“I’m the President of Fighter Operations at the Professional Fighters League,” Sefo says in the video. “I look for talent, I scout talent, I sign them, match them up for fights. Part of my job is to study fighters, from their past fights, to see how they move in the ring or in the cage.”

“Training and staying fit definitely helps me make decisions on certain fighters, but also keeps my mind clear,” Sefo adds.

The Professional Fighters League took a hiatus in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but is poised for its best year to date in 2021.

In anticipation of its 2021 season, the promotion has expanded its already roster with names like Rory MacDonald, Fabricio Werdum, Anthony Pettis, Claressa Shields and Gleison Tibau. Those fighters join the likes of established PFL stars like Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Natan Schulte, and Lance Palmer.

The PFL 2021 season will kick off with a dynamite card on April 23. That event will feature fighters in the lightweight and featherweight divisions, and will be topped by a fight between Pettis and Johnny Case. See the full lineup for the event below:

Main Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jason Soares

Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

Undercard

Loik Radzhabov vs. Johnny Case

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes