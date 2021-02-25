Video | Get to know PFL’s Ray Sefo

Ray Sefo is both a legend of the kickboxing ring, and a key executive at The Professional Fighters League (PFL).
In a new special posted to the PFL YouTube channel, Sefo opens up on his work with the League, and how his experience as a fighter has equipped him for the job. See it at the top of this post.
“I’m the President of Fighter Operations at the Professional Fighters League,” Sefo says in the video. “I look for talent, I scout talent, I sign them, match them up for fights. Part of my job is to study fighters, from their past fights, to see how they move in the ring or in the cage.”
“Training and staying fit definitely helps me make decisions on certain fighters, but also keeps my mind clear,” Sefo adds.
The Professional Fighters League took a hiatus in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but is poised for its best year to date in 2021.
In anticipation of its 2021 season, the promotion has expanded its already roster with names like Rory MacDonald, Fabricio Werdum, Anthony Pettis, Claressa Shields and Gleison Tibau. Those fighters join the likes of established PFL stars like Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Natan Schulte, and Lance Palmer.
The PFL 2021 season will kick off with a dynamite card on April 23. That event will feature fighters in the lightweight and featherweight divisions, and will be topped by a fight between Pettis and Johnny Case. See the full lineup for the event below:
Main Card
- Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard
- Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held
- Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jason Soares
- Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins
Undercard
- Loik Radzhabov vs. Johnny Case
- Joilton Lutterbach vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
- Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov
- Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes