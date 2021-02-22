Video | OU football player Spencer Jones seriously injured after street fight with MMA practitioner

Spencer Jones, a wide receiver for OU football, sustained serious injuries during a bathroom brawl with a young mixed martial arts practitioner.

Accounts of this fight between the OU football star and MMA specialist, which left the former with a badly damaged eye, vary depending on the source.

Woodrow Glass, the attorney representing Jones, claims that the football star was attempting to deescalate the situation before winding up on the wrong side of a potentially career-changing beatdown.

“[Jones’ surgeon] came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” the Jones lawyer said (via OU Daily). “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.

“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” he added. “But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”

While Glass’ account paints Jones as the victim, other sources assert that the OU football player started the fight—ostensibly without knowing his foe was an experienced martial artist. Video of the incident, which was obtained by Barstool Sports, seems to corroborate that version of the story.

See the video, which shows Jones spewing profanity at a much smaller person, below:

“OU football player Spencer Jones picked a fight against a guy with a decade of MMA training at an OU bar this past weekend,” the Barstool Sports podcast Unnecessary Roughness reported on Twitter. “It didn’t end well for him and he almost lost his eye. He is currently recovering from eye surgery.”

