VIDEO | Naiza FC’s Alibek Kuzhbaev flattens opponent with a 20-second spinning wheel kick KO

By Curtis Calhoun - September 1, 2024

MMA fighter Alibek Kuzhbaev’s lightweight debut at Naiza FC 66 featured one of the craziest knockouts you’ll see in 2024.

Alibek Kuzhbaev

Kuzhbaev and Ali Gharedaghi competed in a lightweight bout at the Naiza FC 66 co-main event. He was making his lightweight debut after fighting at featherweight for all of his previous nine professional bouts.

It didn’t take long for Kuzhbaev and Gharedaghi to get after it in the cage in front of a raucous crowd. The two lightweights took the center of the cage immediately, getting close into the pocket and leaving openings for big shots.

Kuzhbaev needed just 20 seconds to land a spinning wheel kick knockout that shocked the masses.

Alibek Kuzhbaev earns nasty head kick KO

Watch Kuzhbaev’s wild knockout below.

Kuzhbaev is the latest in a slew of emerging talent from Kazakhstan in recent years. Shavkat Rakhmonov, who is unbeaten in the UFC, is on the verge of a potential welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad.

Kuzhbaev has won four of his last five fights after an up-and-down start to his professional career. Before Naiza FC 66, he finished Mikhail Tarkhanov with a north-south choke in 2022.

Kuzhbaev’s two-year hiatus from competition was due to injuries and fight cancelations. He is now 7-3-0 inside the cage.

The spinning wheel kick technique has risen to prominence over the last decade, especially with top strikers like Stephen Thompson and Michael ‘Venom’ Page. But, heavyweight fighters have also landed the kick with fruitful results, as evidenced by Chris Barnett at UFC 268.

Kuzhbaev attempted the kick in recent fights against Elvis Martins and Bagdog Olzhabay to no avail. But, this latest attempt worked out in a big way, earning him his first career knockout win.

As for Gharedaghi, he was making his second professional appearance after winning his debut last December.

Naiza FC 66 featured a lightweight title headliner between Ramazan Gasanov and Igor Svirid.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier teases 'big news' surrounding potential UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - September 1, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: "He’s going to beat him"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared a bold prediction for next month’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker not willing to "sell my title shot again" after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

According to Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad rejected a fight against him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this"

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

The impact on Michael Chandler’s long wait for Conor McGregor has impacted the UFC star more than most realize.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell: "We are all equals ... but"

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is back to usual social media antics, this time at the expense of UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and 145-pound contender Bryce Mitchell.