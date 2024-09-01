VIDEO | Naiza FC’s Alibek Kuzhbaev flattens opponent with a 20-second spinning wheel kick KO

MMA fighter Alibek Kuzhbaev’s lightweight debut at Naiza FC 66 featured one of the craziest knockouts you’ll see in 2024.

Kuzhbaev and Ali Gharedaghi competed in a lightweight bout at the Naiza FC 66 co-main event. He was making his lightweight debut after fighting at featherweight for all of his previous nine professional bouts.

It didn’t take long for Kuzhbaev and Gharedaghi to get after it in the cage in front of a raucous crowd. The two lightweights took the center of the cage immediately, getting close into the pocket and leaving openings for big shots.

Kuzhbaev needed just 20 seconds to land a spinning wheel kick knockout that shocked the masses.