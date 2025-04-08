Regian Eersel wants ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back: “My first baby”
Regian Eersel may still be the reigning lightweight Muay Thai king, but he wants his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back.
“The Immortal” dispatched former lightweight kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas this past Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles. He outstruck the Frenchman across five rounds to win by unanimous decision in their trilogy bout, settling the score at 2-1.
Eersel was supposed to defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title that night. But after missing weight, he was stripped of the gold on the scales. That meant that Nicolas was the only fighter able to win the belt.
And now that the rivalry is settled and Eersel has proven his worth once more, he’s eager to reunite with the World Title in the near future.
“The lightweight kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back,” Eersel said in his post-fight interview.
“I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next World Title fight in kickboxing.”
Regian Eersel’s mental strength carries him to trilogy win versus Alexis Nicolas
Regian Eersel left Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium with the unanimous decision, but he also left with the wounds of war.
The Surinamese standout went toe-to-toe with former king Alexis Nicolas in the evening’s co-main event.
Speaking afterward, Eersel expressed how damaging Nicolas’ leg kicks were. “Barboza” repeatedly found a home for them, and Eersel gave the former champ his due.
That said, “The Immortal” is a World Champion for a reason, and he credits his mental strength for allowing him to fight through the agony and leave mecca of Muay Thai with the victory.
“Yeah, it was very effective. The leg kicks were hurting me, also the calf kicks. But you know, I was prepared for that. And as I said, I’m mentally strong,” he said.
“No, there wasn’t any point in the fight where I felt I was in danger. Like I said, he was scoring his points but I didn’t feel any moments when I was in danger.”
Topics:Alexis Nicolas ONE Championship Regian Eersel