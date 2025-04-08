Regian Eersel wants ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back: “My first baby”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Regian Eersel may still be the reigning lightweight Muay Thai king, but he wants his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back.

Regian Eersel

“The Immortal” dispatched former lightweight kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas this past Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles. He outstruck the Frenchman across five rounds to win by unanimous decision in their trilogy bout, settling the score at 2-1.

Eersel was supposed to defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title that night. But after missing weight, he was stripped of the gold on the scales. That meant that Nicolas was the only fighter able to win the belt.

And now that the rivalry is settled and Eersel has proven his worth once more, he’s eager to reunite with the World Title in the near future.

“The lightweight kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back,” Eersel said in his post-fight interview.

“I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next World Title fight in kickboxing.”

Regian Eersel’s mental strength carries him to trilogy win versus Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel left Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium with the unanimous decision, but he also left with the wounds of war.

The Surinamese standout went toe-to-toe with former king Alexis Nicolas in the evening’s co-main event.

Speaking afterward, Eersel expressed how damaging Nicolas’ leg kicks were. “Barboza” repeatedly found a home for them, and Eersel gave the former champ his due.

That said, “The Immortal” is a World Champion for a reason, and he credits his mental strength for allowing him to fight through the agony and leave mecca of Muay Thai with the victory.

“Yeah, it was very effective. The leg kicks were hurting me, also the calf kicks. But you know, I was prepared for that. And as I said, I’m mentally strong,” he said.

“No, there wasn’t any point in the fight where I felt I was in danger. Like I said, he was scoring his points but I didn’t feel any moments when I was in danger.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alexis Nicolas ONE Championship Regian Eersel

Related

Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025
George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis predicts knockout of Mouhcine Chafi: "It's going to be lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

British Muay Thai star George Jarvis has bad intentions when he makes his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Jonathan Haggerty
Lyndon Knowles

Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2025

Former divisional kingpin Alexis Nicolas was supposed to face Regian Eersel in a trilogy fight for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 30.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey promises a grappling showcase unlike any other at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Fabricio Andrey makes his much anticipated debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week. And he feels certain he can show off his unorthodox style of grappling to a whole new audience.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Thai legend Sitthichai has a point to prove versus Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Under the radar: 3 fights to watch at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2025

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is only days away now. With two huge World Title bouts at the top of the bill, there’s plenty to keep you gripped this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Nico Carrillo
Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo fires shots at "coward" Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2025

Nico Carrillo had some choice words for ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty after their interaction at ONE 170.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo dissects heartbreaking loss to Nabil Anane ahead of featherweight debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 31, 2025

One day you’re on top of the world. The next, you’re at rock bottom. That accurately sums up Muay Thai knockout artist Nico Carrillo’s mentality following his defeat to ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong reveals Rodtang-Jonathan Haggerty III for later this year

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

We’re only three months into 2025 and ONE Championship has already hosted a number of monumental bouts. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is keeping them coming.