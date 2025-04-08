Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.

The stoic Ukrainian defended his ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against former WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight World Champion Lyndon Knowles this past Friday, April 4, knocking out the Englishman at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The destructive showing was just the latest in Kryklia’s reign of terror. He left the ring completely unscathed. And as a result, he’s ready to return as soon as possible — putting either of his two World Titles up for grabs as an incentive.

“I’m ready to be back in the ring in one week. I’m fresh. I have no injury, and I’m ready. I know I’m in good shape, so I’m waiting for the invitation for light heavyweight or heavyweight, in kickboxing and Muay Thai,” he said.

“Give me some chances to show you my skills, because in my last fights, it did not last for more than one, two rounds. Give me some good opponents. You will see really beautiful skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing.”