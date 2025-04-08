Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30
Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.
The stoic Ukrainian defended his ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against former WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight World Champion Lyndon Knowles this past Friday, April 4, knocking out the Englishman at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
The destructive showing was just the latest in Kryklia’s reign of terror. He left the ring completely unscathed. And as a result, he’s ready to return as soon as possible — putting either of his two World Titles up for grabs as an incentive.
“I’m ready to be back in the ring in one week. I’m fresh. I have no injury, and I’m ready. I know I’m in good shape, so I’m waiting for the invitation for light heavyweight or heavyweight, in kickboxing and Muay Thai,” he said.
“Give me some chances to show you my skills, because in my last fights, it did not last for more than one, two rounds. Give me some good opponents. You will see really beautiful skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing.”
Roman Kryklia analyzes first-round stoppage versus Lyndon Knowles
Roman Kryklia is in search of the perfect performance. Despite his domination in ONE Championship, he feels he’s still yet to achieve it.
The 6-foot-7 slugger claimed his 50th professional win this past weekend. It was also his sixth finish in seven bouts in ONE Championship across kickboxing and Muay Thai competition.
In switching between disciplines, Kryklia admits he made some minor errors. He believes he was slightly hesitant against Knowles, but once the Englishman rushed him, he came alive to score another thrunderous knockout.
“The biggest difference is Muay Thai and clinching. I made some mistakes, and I just stopped doing everything in the clinch because I was like, keeping my power,” he said.
“But in the first round, I started actively, but maybe after one minute, I just made some pauses, and I was waiting for a more aggressive attitude from my opponent. And if my opponents come to me aggressively, it’s much easier for me to get the knockout.”
