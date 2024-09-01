Dustin Poirier teases ‘big news’ surrounding potential UFC return

By Curtis Calhoun - September 1, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier appears to be nearing an Octagon return for his potential retirement fight.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 earlier this summer. In his third lineal UFC lightweight title shot, he lost by fifth-round submission, effectively ending his pursuit of the belt.

Poirier, in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Makhachev, hinted that UFC 302 might be his last-ever appearance in the Octagon. He’s since teeter-tottered on that stance, alluding to a potential comeback for the right fight on the right stage.

According to Poirier, the UFC matchmakers are closing in on securing his comeback.

Is Dustin Poirier set for UFC sendoff?

In a recent Instagram story post, Poirier appeared to suggest news of a UFC return is forthcoming.

“Big news coming soon. Uno más,” Poirier posted.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain who the UFC has in mind for Poirier’s potential retirement fight. Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are two possible options for an opponent.

Before the loss to Makhachev, Poirier got back in the win column by finishing Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The win came after a BMF title loss to Gaethje at UFC 291 last year.

Poirier has traded wins and losses since consecutive wins over Conor McGregor in 2021. He knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 before a doctor’s stoppage win in their trilogy.

As of this writing, Oliveira nor Gaethje have fights announced/booked, although Oliveira recently hinted at looming news. UFC CEO Dana White also recently shared that fight announcements for McGregor, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski are on tap.

A trilogy with Gaethje seems like a potential fit for Poirier after Gaethje knocked him out with a head kick at UFC 291. A chance at redemption against Oliveira makes sense too, after falling to the Brazilian in his second lightweight title shot at UFC 269.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

