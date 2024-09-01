Dustin Poirier teases ‘big news’ surrounding potential UFC return

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier appears to be nearing an Octagon return for his potential retirement fight.

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 earlier this summer. In his third lineal UFC lightweight title shot, he lost by fifth-round submission, effectively ending his pursuit of the belt.

Poirier, in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Makhachev, hinted that UFC 302 might be his last-ever appearance in the Octagon. He’s since teeter-tottered on that stance, alluding to a potential comeback for the right fight on the right stage.

According to Poirier, the UFC matchmakers are closing in on securing his comeback.