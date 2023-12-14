Michael Bisping offers official prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: “I don’t think it’s going to be easy”

By Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards will defeat Colby Covington.

Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

‘Rocky’ has been out of the octagon since his trilogy with Kamaru Usman in March. There, Leon Edwards scored his second-straight win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ by majority decision. Cageside that night was the returning Colby Covington, who was quickly named the next title challenger by Dana White.

Now, the two men will meet in the main event of UFC 296 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. One man who is keeping an eye on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is Michael Bisping. ‘The Count’ was the company’s first British champion, keeping him in the same conversation with the welterweight titleholder.

On his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down the welterweight title bout. There, he picked Leon Edwards to defeat Colby Covington. In the video, the former champion explained that he doesn’t believe that ‘Rocky’ will get through the fight unscathed. In fact, the British commentator stated that he fully expects Colby Covington to have success, and get a takedown.

However, Michael Bisping is still expecting Leon Edwards to get the victory this Saturday. While it won’t be easy, he believes that ‘Rocky’ will be heading home with the gold. Especially if he sticks to the gameplan. In the champion’s position, ‘The Count’ would be fighting a rangy fight, and staying on the outside.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS CONFUSED BY COLBY COVINGTON’S ‘WEIRD’ LOVE FOR DONALD TRUMP: “HE NEEDS TO GO GET A GIRLFRIEND”

Michael Bisping

“So, let’s get down to the prediction. Who wins this fight? Well, I think it’s pretty simple. I think Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards does it, I think he beats him.” Michael Bisping stated during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, previewing the UFC 296 welterweight main event. “I think, he remains as champion of the world. But, I don’t think it’s going to be easy. Colby’s going to have some moments, he’s certainly going to get him down.”

He continued, previewing Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, “To think that he can’t have a bit of success, when he’s beating guys like Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, [Rafael] dos Anjos, Demian Maia, Bryan Barberena, a lot of similar opponents here. He can do that. Leon can do it. So why can’t Colby have success? I think he’s going to have success, I think Leon will hit the canvas, I think it’s going to be a tough fight.”

Michael Bisping concluded, “But I do think Leon’s going to stay dedicated and disciplined. He’s going to use the long range weapons, he’s going to use the jab, he’s going to use the front kicks. He’s going to utilize a lot of footwork. I see a decision. America is going to be annoyed, Donald Trump’s going to lose the plot. People’s pet’s heads are going to be falling off!”

What do you make of this prediction from Michael Bisping? Do you agree? Do you believe that Leon Edwards will defeat Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 this Saturday night?

