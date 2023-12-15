WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after ‘Chaos’ brings up the Brit’s dead dad

By Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

The UFC 296 press conference got heated as Leon Edwards threw a water bottle at Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Edwards and Covington are set to headline UFC 296 on Saturday in a highly-anticipated matchup. In the lead-up to the fight, Covington has been full of trash talk, but Edwards said it wouldn’t impact him as he knows ‘Chaos’ is just putting on an act.

“Not really, I think Colby came out and said it himself, he’s playing a character. It’s easier to take his banter because you know he’s only playing a character, so it’ll be hard to get under my skin,” Edwards said on UFC Live. “There will be a lot more at the presser between Colby, Ian, and other welterweights more than me and Colby. Let’s see how it plays out.”

However, at the UFC 296 press conference, Colby Covington brought up Leon Edwards’ dead father saying he would bring the Brit to hell in the octagon so he could see his dad.

After Covington’s comments, Edwards fired a water bottle at Covington and security immediately got between the two.

Edwards has spoken publicly about his dad in the past who was murdered when he was 13 years old. After his dad was murdered, the Brit has said that made him go into a dark place which MMA helped him come out of.

The incident only adds to the hype of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296 which already was a massive fight. Although Edwards said he wouldn’t let Covington get under his skin, his comment about his dad immediately got him angry and whether or not that will impact him on Saturday night is uncertain.

After the incident, Edwards was then asked if it made the fight more personal but he says he wants Covington to keep the same energy backstage.

“Not really, the guys a piece of shit, but make sure you keep that same energy backstage, that’s all I’m saying,” Edwards said at the press conference.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, has already vowed to finish Leon Edwards and believes he will put the Brit’s lights out on Saturday night.

“I’m coming to put this dude lights out. He’s ain’t making it 25 minutes… My prediction is complete domination, just from second one to however long it goes. He’s not going to have a glimmer of hope in this fight. I want to go out there and really set an example that he isn’t going to want to fight me in a rematch. He’s going to probably want to retire or go fight someone else where he knows he has a chance against them. He’s going to find out on December 16 live on pay-per-view,” Covington said to James Lynch.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com on Saturday for all your coverage of UFC 296.

