Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the “clown” he is at UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Leon Edwards says Colby Covington is a clown and plans to treat him like one at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards

Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 296 on Saturday night in Las Vegas against Covington. In the lead-up to the fight, Covington has been full of trash-talk and has been taking shots at Edwards, which isn’t a surprise to the Brit as he expected ‘Chaos’ to act like “a clown” on fight week, which he says he has.

“Not really, it is what it is right? He’s going to come out, he’s going to talk his normal shit that he normally does. I’m kind of focused on getting the job done. It’s all just handbags, all that, talking, random names, and virgin, where I’m from it doesn’t resonate to me. It’s funny. He’s a clown and I’ll treat him like a clown,” Edwards said to ESPN.

Although Leon Edwards thinks what Colby Covington tries to do is funny, he says it doesn’t impact him at all. However, throughout fight week, Edwards says he has been confused with Covington’s obsession with Donald Trump.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque off UFC 296.

But Edwards also knows Covington’s talking all comes to an end when the two step into the octagon at UFC 296. Leon Edwards enters the fight as a small betting favorite, and he even admits he isn’t sure what type of fighter Covington is due to the layoff and who he has beaten as of late.

“I don’t know, let’s see when we go out there. I feel like what everyone talks about is from him beating Masvidal, way over the hill, Woodley, way over the hill, Robbie (Lawler), way over the hill. They have been feeding this guy the old school guys and he’s been doing what they need to do with him,” Edwards said.

Regardless, Leon Edwards is confident he’s the best welterweight in the world and will prove that once again when he beats Colby Covington to defend his title at UFC 296.

Edwards enters his UFC 296 title fight coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman back in March to defend his title for the first time. The Brit won the title in August of 2022 with a fifth-round comeback head kick KO win over Usman. Edwards is currently on a 12-fight unbeaten streak as his last loss came in 2015 to Usman.

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296

Tony Ferguson explains why he's glad that he trained with David Goggins: "One of the hardest things I've done"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023
Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have “destroyed” Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have ‘destroyed’ Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300: “This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane!”

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Dana White is teasing a ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300.

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington reveals the real reason why he wants to fight 'amateur jabroni' Sean Strickland: "Can you all not relate?"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Sean Strickland over his comments about women.

Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Bisping offers official prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: "I don't think it's going to be easy"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards will defeat Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Leon Edwards believes Colby Covington will retire or go to lightweight after UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023
Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

On the main card of UFC 296, an intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Paddy Pimblett takes on Tony Ferguson. Heading into the fight, Pimblett is a sizeable -330 favorite while ‘El Cucuy’ is a +240 underdog on FanDuel.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett shares advice to the “crabs in the UFC” being paid 12/12: “Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality”

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding fighter pay in the promotion.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: "This annoys me more than anyone"

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has released a statement after being forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson still holds ill will towards Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I scared the f**k out of that Dagestani guy”

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC star Tony Ferguson still isn’t a fan of rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, even all these years later.