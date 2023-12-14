Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the “clown” he is at UFC 296

Leon Edwards says Colby Covington is a clown and plans to treat him like one at UFC 296.

Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 296 on Saturday night in Las Vegas against Covington. In the lead-up to the fight, Covington has been full of trash-talk and has been taking shots at Edwards, which isn’t a surprise to the Brit as he expected ‘Chaos’ to act like “a clown” on fight week, which he says he has.

“Not really, it is what it is right? He’s going to come out, he’s going to talk his normal shit that he normally does. I’m kind of focused on getting the job done. It’s all just handbags, all that, talking, random names, and virgin, where I’m from it doesn’t resonate to me. It’s funny. He’s a clown and I’ll treat him like a clown,” Edwards said to ESPN.

Although Leon Edwards thinks what Colby Covington tries to do is funny, he says it doesn’t impact him at all. However, throughout fight week, Edwards says he has been confused with Covington’s obsession with Donald Trump.

But Edwards also knows Covington’s talking all comes to an end when the two step into the octagon at UFC 296. Leon Edwards enters the fight as a small betting favorite, and he even admits he isn’t sure what type of fighter Covington is due to the layoff and who he has beaten as of late.

“I don’t know, let’s see when we go out there. I feel like what everyone talks about is from him beating Masvidal, way over the hill, Woodley, way over the hill, Robbie (Lawler), way over the hill. They have been feeding this guy the old school guys and he’s been doing what they need to do with him,” Edwards said.

Regardless, Leon Edwards is confident he’s the best welterweight in the world and will prove that once again when he beats Colby Covington to defend his title at UFC 296.

Edwards enters his UFC 296 title fight coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman back in March to defend his title for the first time. The Brit won the title in August of 2022 with a fifth-round comeback head kick KO win over Usman. Edwards is currently on a 12-fight unbeaten streak as his last loss came in 2015 to Usman.