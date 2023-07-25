Donald Trump weighs in on the fued between his UFC supporters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal: “I don’t love it”

By Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington feuding.

Donald Trump

Both Masvidal and Covington have been vocal about their support for Trump while he was in office and since his departure. However, the two became enemies and even fought at UFC 272, where it was Covington who won a lopsided decision, which was a tough spot for Trump as he likes both of them.

“They had a fight with Colby, who I really like too, you know Colby, those two don’t like each other too,” Trump said on UFC Unfiltered (h/t MMANews). “Colby is a MAGA guy, he walks into the ring sometimes wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and he’s got a great fight coming up [with Leon Edwards]…

“I don’t love it [being asked to choose between Covington and Masvidal], I hate to give that kind of an answer too,” Donald Trump continued about Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. “I don’t like to do that but I’ve had a couple where because I know a lot of the fights, I’ve held a lot of fights for my own reasons I mean it brings people, it brings success, it brings money, it brings a lot of good things and it’s an interesting business.”

It is a tough spot for Donald Trump to be in as he considers both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington friends and has been supportive of both of them.

However, with Jorge Masvidal now retired, Donald Trump doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. Instead, he says he is looking forward to seeing Colby Covington fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. It is Covington’s third time trying to become the undisputed welterweight champion as he lost twice to Kamaru Usman for the belt.

