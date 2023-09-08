Dan Hardy explains why Jon Jones is not “gonna stick around” after UFC 295: “They took his d**k pills away from him”

Dan Hardy has a theory as to why UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t “gonna stick around” after fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jones (27-1 MMA) is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘Bones’ of course captured the promotion’s heavyweight crown earlier this year when he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round of their fight at UFC 285.

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with the most decorated UFC heavyweight of all time, Jon Jones has eluded that November 11, 2023, could be the final time fight fans see him compete in the cage.

“Dude they’re amazing don’t get me wrong,” Jones stated discussing future heavyweight contenders. “They’re starching people in the first round. But as I get older, I have to look at it as a business and not speak out of pride. But I have to speak because of my legacy, and the business. The hardcore fans know who these guys are, that’s great.”

Jon Jones continued, “But at the end of the day I need to fight people that the mainstream public is going to be excited about. When you’re in my position, there’s always going to be this new challenge that’s younger than you and everyone wants to see if you can do it one more time. But it is what it is.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy weighed in on Jones’ recent remarks.

“He was banned for a little bit, they took his dick pills away from him,” Hardy said with a laugh. “They keep changing the lights in the roads in the place that he’s at. Sometimes it’s green, sometimes it’s red, I’ve gotta go on one, stop on another, what?

Hardy continued and shared his theory on why ‘Bones’ will ultimately walk away from the sport following UFC 295 (h/t MMANews):

“He should be king, that’s why he’s sick of it. That’s why he’s sick of it, ‘cause in years gone by Jon Jones would have been king of the town, ‘cause he can kick everyone’s ass. Now he just has to stand guard outside of Jackson-Wink with his semi-automatic and his dog. He is not happy with the current situation, he wants everybody to know he’s king. That’s why he’s not gonna stick around, ‘cause he’s sick of it. ‘Cause people should know he’s king and not be arguing about it.”

Do you agree with Dan Hardy’s assessment?