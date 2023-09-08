Jamahal Hill weighs in on Sean O’Malley’s decision to fight Marlon Vera over top contender Merab Dvalishvili: “It’s unfortunate he does have that storyline with him”
Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley wanting to fight rival Marlon Vera ahead of Merab Dvalishvili.
Last month, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. As you can imagine, there was a lot of speculation in the immediate aftermath regarding who he’d defend against first. A Sterling rematch was deemed possible, but you also have Merab Dvalishvili waiting for his opportunity too.
As it turns out, ‘Suga’ favors a showdown with Marlon Vera – the man who handed him the only loss of his MMA career. In a recent episode of his podcast, Jamahal Hill discussed the matter with none other than Merab Dvalishvili himself.
Hill understands O’Malley
“I mean yeah from a legacy standpoint, you want to fight the best, you want to get in and test yourself against the best. That’s typically like the typical mindset of a champion but Sean had said it, and I’m about it too because I’m here for it too, he wants to get paid. He wants the money so he’s looking at the division and he’s trying to look where is the most money gonna come from and I think a “Chito” Vera fight does sell. It’s unfortunate he does have that storyline with him.”
“That is 100 percent but I’mma be honest with you, if let’s say, and I’m gonna say this my way. Let’s say Paul Craig, same night that I won the title, Paul Craig fought Johnny Walker. Paul Craig’s my only loss, if Paul Craig won that fight, I don’t think I’m sitting around seven months, I think I’m getting that one back so I understand that but I understand your feelings though.”
Quotes via MMA News
