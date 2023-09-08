Jamahal Hill weighs in on Sean O’Malley’s decision to fight Marlon Vera over top contender Merab Dvalishvili: “It’s unfortunate he does have that storyline with him”

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley wanting to fight rival Marlon Vera ahead of Merab Dvalishvili.

Last month, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. As you can imagine, there was a lot of speculation in the immediate aftermath regarding who he’d defend against first. A Sterling rematch was deemed possible, but you also have Merab Dvalishvili waiting for his opportunity too.

As it turns out, ‘Suga’ favors a showdown with Marlon Vera – the man who handed him the only loss of his MMA career. In a recent episode of his podcast, Jamahal Hill discussed the matter with none other than Merab Dvalishvili himself.