Former UFC fighter Casey Kenney released on bond after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and assault charges

Statement on Casey Kenney’s arrest

“Between the dates of 7-21-2024 at approximately 11:00 p.m. and 7-22-24 at approximately 12:14 a.m. while at the single family residence located at [address redacted], [suspect] Casey Kenney committed kidnapping, aggravated assault by strangulation and assault against [victim] Jasmine Mendez by repeatedly striking, slapping, biting, headbutting and choking [victim] Jasmine for several hours resulting in abrasions to Jasmine’s lip and discoloration to Jasmine’s arms and petechiae to Jasmine’s neck.

“Furthermore, during the 13 hours at Casey Kenney’s residence, Jasmine was incapable of escaping the residence due to Casey routinely grabbing hold of Jasmine and holding her in place during her attempts while threatening to cause more physical harm. Casey Kenney advised Jasmine Mendez that if anyone shows up he will shoot them and if her mother shows up he will shoot her in the head. Jasmine Mendez stated she desires prosecution in this matter at this time.”

As part of Casey Kenney being released from jail on bond, he is not allowed to make any contact with the alleged victim or the arresting officers.

Casey Kenney is 5-3 in the UFC, but he was released following his arrest in August. He has wins over Nathaniel Wood, Alateng Heili, Louis Smolaka, Manny Bermudez, and Ray Borg. His other loss came to Merab Dvalishvili, while Kenney is the former interim LFA flyweight and interim bantamweight champion. He also has a notable win over Brandon Royval on the regional scene.