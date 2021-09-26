Valentina Shevchenko fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fired back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA.

Nurmagomedov recently had some choice comments to make regarding the ring card girls in mixed martial arts, essentially arguing that they are useless to the sport. Shevchenko, however, disagrees with what “The Eagle” has suggested. Speaking to reporters following UFC 266, Shevchenko was asked why she made a detour and stopped to talk to the ring card girls following her win over Lauren Murphy. According to Shevchenko, she wanted to show her respect to them, as Shevchenko believes ring card girls are important to MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko fires back at Khabib for calling ring girls "useless." "Beautiful women – it's a decoration of any event."#UFC266 | Full video: https://t.co/tQed1ScOp8 pic.twitter.com/vZsRAyVyhB — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 26, 2021

“Beautiful women, it’s a decoration of any event. And I want people to know that. No one has any right to say they are useless because they are in the place they have to be. They were here at the beginning, and no matter what even you come to, you will see beautiful women. As a man, everyone enjoys beautiful women, right? They are decorations. This is my message, that beautiful women are a decoration of any event,” Shevchenko said.

Nurmagomedov’s comments have not exactly been met with a positive response. We have seen a number of fighters fire back at the Russian for making the comments he did about ring card girls, but at the end of the day, it’s his opinion that the useless in MMA, while it’s the opinion of Shevchenko and many others that the ring card girls bring something extra to the table. While Nurmagomedov might not be having ring card girls at his MMA promotion anytime soon, UFC fans can rest easy knowing they’re a part of the UFC for life.

