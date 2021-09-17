Valentina Shevchenko defends UFC ring card girls following comments by Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC ring card girls following the comments by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov recently had some negative things to say about MMA ring card girls, essentially suggesting that they are pointless. That led to a number of the ring card girls, such as Arianny Celeste and Brittany Palmer, coming to their own defense, not to mention there have been other fighters who have disagreed with Nurmagomedov for his opinion. One of those fighters is Shevchenko, who did not agree at all with the recent comments that Nurmagomedov made. As far as Shevchenko goes, Nurmagomedov is wrong.

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is in favor ✅ of having ring girls in MMA Full interview via @FanaticsView herehttps://t.co/GcboOpWBY2 pic.twitter.com/yf26gtMTs2 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) September 11, 2021

“They were since the beginning of the UFC, they were since the beginning of everything. And to say they don’t belong to martial arts, it’s so bad. It’s so not right because they are part. And it’s kind of like, without all of this, any fighter would not be in the position of where he is right now. If there wouldn’t be ring girls, there wouldn’t be lights, fans, sounds. It’s just boring, it’s just boring to see. But all these little details, they fulfill the full picture. That’s why there is no discussion — ring girls are part of the biggest promotions, smallest promotions of anything,” Shevchenko told James Lynch (h/t MiddleEasy).

The comments from Nurmagomedov were certainly not the most popular ones that he’s ever made. While he is allowed to have his own opinion, to suggest that people lose their jobs is obviously not going to be very popular with the crowd. Not only that, but even if Nurmagomedov doesn’t appreciate the ring card girls, there are plenty of fans who do, and why there are also plenty of fighters like Shevchenko who appreciate what they do, too.

Do you agree with what Valentina Shevchenko said about the UFC ring card girls?