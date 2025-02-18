MMA fans question Urijah Faber’s comeback

Mixed martial arts fans have questioned the prospect of Urijah Faber making his return to the sport with GFL.

Throughout the course of his iconic career, Urijah Faber has done some wonderful things in mixed martial arts. From competing to coaching, he’s a fairly iconic figure – especially in the smaller weight classes. In the eyes of many, he’s one of the greatest fighters to have never captured UFC gold.

However, when it was announced that he’d be battling Renan Barao in a trilogy fight, many eyebrows were raised. The popular opinion seems to be that GFL can’t be taken seriously as a proper mixed martial arts league just yet, even though many are intrigued by the possibility of fighters like Faber getting into the cage again.

When the report was issued that this could be happening, fans gave their thoughts on Faber vs Barao 3.