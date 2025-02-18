MMA fans question Urijah Faber’s comeback

By Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Mixed martial arts fans have questioned the prospect of Urijah Faber making his return to the sport with GFL.

Urijah Faber

Throughout the course of his iconic career, Urijah Faber has done some wonderful things in mixed martial arts. From competing to coaching, he’s a fairly iconic figure – especially in the smaller weight classes. In the eyes of many, he’s one of the greatest fighters to have never captured UFC gold.

RELATED: GFL books Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao trilogy bout

However, when it was announced that he’d be battling Renan Barao in a trilogy fight, many eyebrows were raised. The popular opinion seems to be that GFL can’t be taken seriously as a proper mixed martial arts league just yet, even though many are intrigued by the possibility of fighters like Faber getting into the cage again.

When the report was issued that this could be happening, fans gave their thoughts on Faber vs Barao 3.

🚨GFL news🚨

Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao 3 has been booked for GFL, per sources.

No date or venue, but those are supposed to be coming this week.https://t.co/r1p2ynpeeJ

— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 17, 2025

Fans react to Faber vs Barao 3

“Yeah. I hope the GFL genuinely goes f***ing bankrupt.”

“How. How is it booked if there is no date or venue?! Why do we keep doing this. When has there ever been an official fight “announcement” without a date or venue.”

“Looked up GFL. It said their first 2 events are scheduled for LA and NY. Aren’t those the 2 commissions least likely to sanction all this nonsense.”

“Nobody asked for this lol.”

“I have zero faith that the GFL actually exists.”

Are you at all interested in seeing Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao 3? If it does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

