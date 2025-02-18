Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.

We all know that Sean O’Malley is a big star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has done some incredible things during his time with the promotion, and that much is an understatement. From viral knockouts to winning and defending the bantamweight championship, he is the definition of a household name.

However, after losing the belt to Merab Dvalishvili, many have questioned what the next step is for O’Malley. Some feel as if the natural move is for him to get an immediate rematch with Dvalishvili, despite the fairly one-sided nature of their first title meeting.

Cejudo, however, doesn’t agree with that move. In quotes previously published for another piece, ‘Triple C’ questioned the pay-per-view drawing ability of O’Malley.