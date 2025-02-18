Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

By Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

We all know that Sean O’Malley is a big star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has done some incredible things during his time with the promotion, and that much is an understatement. From viral knockouts to winning and defending the bantamweight championship, he is the definition of a household name.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo blasts “World’s biggest cuck” Sean O’Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

However, after losing the belt to Merab Dvalishvili, many have questioned what the next step is for O’Malley. Some feel as if the natural move is for him to get an immediate rematch with Dvalishvili, despite the fairly one-sided nature of their first title meeting.

Cejudo, however, doesn’t agree with that move. In quotes previously published for another piece, ‘Triple C’ questioned the pay-per-view drawing ability of O’Malley.

Cejudo questions O’Malley’s PPV position

“I think that’s stupid,” Cejudo told Home of Fight. “It’s not like O’Malley is a pay-per-view king. His fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him is (Cory) Sandhagen. That fight with Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him. Sandhagen is tricky. I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo is a fight that many believe should’ve already happened. Still, given the animosity that seems to exist, you’d have to think it’s a distinct possibility in the future.

Are you intrigued by the possibility of Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley colliding? What do you make of the PPV drawing ability of ‘Suga’? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

