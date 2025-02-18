Daniel Cormier explains why he’s concerned about Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 preparation

Cormier questions Pereira

“Ankalaev’s already [in Las Vegas], he’s locked in, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He’s honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira,” Cormier said. “[Pereira] was in Australia last week, shaking the hand of Drake as he went on stage for his concert…what is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks!

“I got back from Australia and all last week, I’m up at three o’clock in the morning. I don’t care that Pereira’s got weeks to get ready, he’s going to be ready and going to be prepared, but even those two to three extra days when he’s adjusting his clock to get back on schedule in Connecticut…he’s going to have to deal with all that travel and all that difference in time. And where’s Glover [Teixeira]? Is Glover just in Australia with him? Is it just him and Plinio [Cruz]?

“Glover’s the guy, honestly, that should be doing the most work with Alex right now because of [Ankalaev’s] wrestling…Pereira better get home, he needs to get home and lock in, because he has the hardest fight of his title reign.”

