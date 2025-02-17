Miesha Tate announces UFC return against Yana Santos is set for May

By Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will return to the cage in May.

Miesha Tate

‘Cupcake’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in well over a year now. Miesha Tate last appeared in action at UFC Austin in December 2023 against Julia Avila. The bout was the fourth for the former champion since ending her retirement in 2021, and she dominated. Tate wound up handing ‘Ragin Panda’ a third-round submission loss.

Now 38 years old, Miesha Tate has signed a deal to return to the cage. ‘Cupcake’ took to social media earlier today, announcing plans to face Yana Santos at UFC Des Moines in May. As of now, the bout, nor the Iowa-based card have been announced. However, with several fights already linked to the card, the event should be announced soon.

Nonetheless, Yana Santos is entering her May return off a big win of her own. The former UFC title challenger last appeared in the cage in August, against Chelsea Chandler. Despite entering the bout riding a three-fight losing streak, Santos wound up outpointing the Stockton native en route to a unanimous decision win.

RELATED: REPORT | ANTHONY SMITH SET TO FACE UNRANKED LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT IN RETIREMENT BOUT AT UFC KANSAS CITY

Miesha Tate announces fight against Yana Santos for UFC Des Moines in May

With both women ranked at 135 pounds, Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos is an important bout for the women’s bantamweight division. Nonetheless, the UFC Des Moines card currently has a few other fights booked for it. The card itself will be the promotion’s first trip to Iowa in nearly 25 years, last going to the state in June 2000.

As of now, here’s how the rest of the UFC Des Moines event stacks up. It’s worth noting that no main event for the card is known as of now.

Women’s Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Featherweight bout: Trevor Peek vs. Lee Jeong-yeong
Bantamweight bout: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Women’s Bantamweight bout: Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos

What do you make of this UFC Des Moines fight announcement? Who do you have winning? Miesha Tate or Yana Santos?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Miesha Tate UFC

Related

Urijah Faber, Renan Barao

GFL books Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao trilogy bout

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025
Anthony Smith
UFC

REPORT | Anthony Smith set to face unranked light-heavyweight in retirement bout at UFC Kansas City

Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith is now set for his retirement fight.

Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw

Dominick Cruz reveals T.J. Dillashaw reached out to offer support following career-ending injury: "I was shocked"

Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz received support from an unlikely foe after announcing his retirement.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev
UFC

Justin Gaethje calls Islam Makhachev his dream fight: "Better matchup for me than Khabib"

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

Justin Gaethje says Islam Makhachev is his dream fight as he believes he matches up well with the lightweight champion.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC once again.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing return

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's next opponent

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent as champion should be.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier's next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Michael Bisping is playing a bit of UFC matchmaker and he thinks he has the perfect opponent for Jared Cannonier.