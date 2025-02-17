Miesha Tate announces UFC return against Yana Santos is set for May

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will return to the cage in May.

‘Cupcake’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in well over a year now. Miesha Tate last appeared in action at UFC Austin in December 2023 against Julia Avila. The bout was the fourth for the former champion since ending her retirement in 2021, and she dominated. Tate wound up handing ‘Ragin Panda’ a third-round submission loss.

Now 38 years old, Miesha Tate has signed a deal to return to the cage. ‘Cupcake’ took to social media earlier today, announcing plans to face Yana Santos at UFC Des Moines in May. As of now, the bout, nor the Iowa-based card have been announced. However, with several fights already linked to the card, the event should be announced soon.

Nonetheless, Yana Santos is entering her May return off a big win of her own. The former UFC title challenger last appeared in the cage in August, against Chelsea Chandler. Despite entering the bout riding a three-fight losing streak, Santos wound up outpointing the Stockton native en route to a unanimous decision win.

Miesha Tate announces she is facing Yana Santos on May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/lqfPZGavg3 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 17, 2025

Miesha Tate announces fight against Yana Santos for UFC Des Moines in May

With both women ranked at 135 pounds, Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos is an important bout for the women’s bantamweight division. Nonetheless, the UFC Des Moines card currently has a few other fights booked for it. The card itself will be the promotion’s first trip to Iowa in nearly 25 years, last going to the state in June 2000.

As of now, here’s how the rest of the UFC Des Moines event stacks up. It’s worth noting that no main event for the card is known as of now.

Women’s Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Featherweight bout: Trevor Peek vs. Lee Jeong-yeong

Bantamweight bout: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos

What do you make of this UFC Des Moines fight announcement? Who do you have winning? Miesha Tate or Yana Santos?