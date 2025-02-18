Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar
ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks wants to put his rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed at ONE 171: Qatar. Furthermore, he wants to do it as quickly as possible.
The feud meets its breaking point this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, the duo collide for the third time with the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Title hanging in the balance.
The scores are tied one win apiece following Brooks’ crowning moment at ONE 164 in December 2023. Then Pacio picked up a DQ win last March at ONE 166: Qatar to reclaim the gold.
This time, though, “The Monkey God” wants to unleash a snatch-and-grab performance by stopping the Filipino as early as he can to settle the score emphatically.
“My goal is to get the finish very early. I don’t want to sit in there for too long. Everybody’s dangerous that I fight now, so I want to get him out of there quick and clean,” he said.”
Jarred Brooks wants to make family proud at ONE 171: Qatar
For ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks, ONE 171: Qatar is about family.
As much as he wants to unify the division’s gold for his own satisfaction, doing it for his family makes it even more personal. Pacio has reigned over the weight bracket on multiple occasions, and he believes it’s time for a new long-lasting era to begin.
“People are excited to watch this trilogy bout and see who can bury the other person once and for all. I think that Joshua is an amazing person, an amazing mixed martial artist. He’s had his championship run,” Brooks said.
“But my wife and my family are way too important for me to not go out there and give it my all and be the best me that I can possibly be. I think that I am capable of doing that on February 20.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
