Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks wants to put his rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed at ONE 171: Qatar. Furthermore, he wants to do it as quickly as possible.

The feud meets its breaking point this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, the duo collide for the third time with the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Title hanging in the balance.

The scores are tied one win apiece following Brooks’ crowning moment at ONE 164 in December 2023. Then Pacio picked up a DQ win last March at ONE 166: Qatar to reclaim the gold.

This time, though, “The Monkey God” wants to unleash a snatch-and-grab performance by stopping the Filipino as early as he can to settle the score emphatically.

“My goal is to get the finish very early. I don’t want to sit in there for too long. Everybody’s dangerous that I fight now, so I want to get him out of there quick and clean,” he said.”