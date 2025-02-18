Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks wants to put his rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed at ONE 171: Qatar. Furthermore, he wants to do it as quickly as possible.  

Jarred Brooks

The feud meets its breaking point this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, the duo collide for the third time with the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Title hanging in the balance.  

The scores are tied one win apiece following Brooks’ crowning moment at ONE 164 in December 2023. Then Pacio picked up a DQ win last March at ONE 166: Qatar to reclaim the gold. 

This time, though, “The Monkey God” wants to unleash a snatch-and-grab performance by stopping the Filipino as early as he can to settle the score emphatically.  

“My goal is to get the finish very early. I don’t want to sit in there for too long. Everybody’s dangerous that I fight now, so I want to get him out of there quick and clean,” he said.” 

Jarred Brooks wants to make family proud at ONE 171: Qatar 

For ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks, ONE 171: Qatar is about family. 

As much as he wants to unify the division’s gold for his own satisfaction, doing it for his family makes it even more personal. Pacio has reigned over the weight bracket on multiple occasions, and he believes it’s time for a new long-lasting era to begin. 

“People are excited to watch this trilogy bout and see who can bury the other person once and for all. I think that Joshua is an amazing person, an amazing mixed martial artist. He’s had his championship run,” Brooks said. 

“But my wife and my family are way too important for me to not go out there and give it my all and be the best me that I can possibly be. I think that I am capable of doing that on February 20.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jarred Brooks Joshua Pacio ONE Championship

Related

Jake Peacock

Jake Peacock expects "firefight" with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025
Kevin Belingon
Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon ready for war with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: “Wherever this fight goes” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon wants to show that he can still hang with the big dogs in the yard.   

Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

If you thought ONE Championship’s return to Japan was stacked enough, the promotion just bolstered the card with a fifth World Title affair featuring Phetjeeja.   

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.  

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171  

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio wants to stay at the top of the mountain for as long as possible. To do so, “The Passion” has taken inspiration from former flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.  

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks aiming for "first round" finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025
Dagi Arslanaliev
ONE Championship

Dagi Arslanaliev sees nothing "particularly dangerous" about KO artist Roberto Soldic

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Dagi Arslanaliev fears no man – not even revered knockout artist Roberto Soldic.   

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane "at the right time" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Felipe Lobo took a big step toward re-entering ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should've gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai asserted his authority at the top of the strawweight ladder this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 28. After leaving no doubt around who is king, he envisions a return to kickboxing.  